“Come, come Tivoli Girl, dance the hours away. Come, come Tivoli Girl, don’t you hear the music play? If you’ll be my pal in the summertime down beside the ocean blue, when the snow flies Tivoli Girl, I’ll be dreaming of you.” — “Tivoli Girl,” Will Hardy, 1917

We will celebrate Tivoli Day on Saturday, Sept. 21. This 42-year old tradition turns Circuit Ave. into an old fashioned street festival from 10 am to 6 pm, full of arts, crafts, vendors, bargains, great food, and live music. Don’t forget to try your hand at the Flying Horses “Ring Challenge,” which benefits the Jena Pothier Scholarship Fund. See you there!

At the hugely successful “Potters Bowl” on September 8, Featherstone Center for the Arts unveiled a new gorgeous exhibit, “The Art of the Horse and Horse Barn.” Up through October 6, this exhibit offers depictions of equestrian life on Martha’s Vineyard in many art mediums – including paintings by the famous Tony Smalls, mini therapy horse and artist.

Marilyn Miller let me know about an important event at the OB Library this Saturday, Sept. 21. It is hurricane season and September is National Preparedness Month. This year’s theme is “Start a Conversation”. Starting a conversation today can help you and your family to take more actions to prepare. It’s the perfect time to arm yourself with the knowledge and tools to protect your family and home. With our Island’s unique vulnerabilities to severe storms, your preparedness is key!

From 1:30 to 3 pm at the Oak Bluffs Public Library, there will be a free Community Climate Discussion, hosted by the Oak Bluffs Climate & Energy Advisory Committee in collaboration with the Dukes County Emergency Management Association (DCEMA).

Bring your questions to this meeting and gain valuable insights into hurricane and winter storm preparedness, including sign-up for the new MV Alerts System. This is a hybrid event, you can attend in person at the Library or via Zoom (see the link at oakbluffslibrary.org)

Check out the September calendar at the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging, it is full of daily activities and special events. There are daily exercise classes (in-person and on Zoom if you prefer). On Mondays, there is chair volleyball, and on Tuesdays you can play corn hole. There are luncheons, movies, yoga, and dance parties. Or, you can stop in on any weekday from 9 am to 3 pm, enjoy the space and have coffee or tea with a friend. See the calendar and newsletter at oakbluffsma.gov/COA. Or call 508-693-4509.

Happy belated birthday to Richard Bayne, who celebrated on Sept. 15. Bon voyage as well, as Richard is about to go on a cruise to Alaska, followed by a trip to Thailand to visit son Bijan.

Happy Birthday to Mary Lombardi on Sept. 20. Mary shares the day with Hallie MacCormack. Take a birthday photograph of Michael Blanchard on the 21st! Katrina Araujo celebrates on the 22nd, and so does Mike Magaraci. Sean Conley blows his candles out on the 23rd. Sept. 25 is the day to celebrate Misty Araujo and Jeffrey St. Pierre.

Send me your news!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.