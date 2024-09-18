The sunny joy of an egg sandwich

1 of 2

On a gloriously sunny September morning recently, my husband and I decided to start our day off with breakfast from the Moglo (Morning Glory Farm) food truck. We’re both fans of the Morning Glory farm store. In the winter we can’t wait to get their chicken pot pie and zucchini bread. As a matter of fact, it can be downright dangerous to go there hungry. Their breads, baked goods, fruits and vegetables are always fresh and delicious.

We arrived around 9 am and were the first in line. We both decided to get an egg, cheddar, and bacon sandwich on an English muffin. While our sandwiches were being made, we headed inside to get coffee. Morning Glory has a self-serve coffee station with freshly made regular, decaf, and flavored coffee, and a variety of teas. They also provide cream, milk, and almond milk for those who do better with less dairy, as well as honey, sugar, and stevia. I decided to live life on the edge and combine a little flavored coffee with my decaf. The folks at Morning Glory know a thing or two about food and humans. Sitting right next to the coffee station are baskets filled with freshly baked goods and a variety of bread. Did we partake? Of course – grabbed a cheese biscuit, a Morning Glory Muffin, and a loaf of sourdough to enjoy later.

Our sandwiches were ready by the time we came back out and we grabbed one of the picnic tables near the food truck. Egg sandwiches may be considered simple, but they aren’t all created equal. I’ve had my share of bad ones – soggy bread, hard eggs, droopy bacon. Morning Glory’s are on point – egg medium but not overcooked, bacon crispy but not burned, cheese melted but not gushy. They also added a little spring mix on top of the egg and bacon which I loved. One of my favorite ways to serve eggs at home is on a bed of Arugula. The slightly bitter bite of greens, mixed with the saltiness of the bacon, and sweetness of the cheddar is always a tasty combination.

We sat in the sun, ate our sandwiches, sipped our coffee, and talked about the change of seasons. “We don’t really acknowledge the change of seasons,” my husband said, as a bit of a cool breeze blew my napkin across the table. “We’re all so quick to complain about summer ending. Winter can get old for sure, but so can long hot afternoons. Other seasons are pretty great in their own way — coming home from work when it’s cold out and walking into our cozy house, spending time inside doing artwork, reading, going outside to see how the landscape has changed. We should come up with our own way of marking the changes of the seasons.”

I had to agree. “Maybe we can write down some things we loved about this past summer and then burn them – acknowledging them, but then letting them go,” I said, eager for another bite of sandwich. But when I looked down, my sandwich was gone – just like summer. I momentarily felt a pang of sadness. Until I remembered to appreciate the simple deliciousness of what I just ate, who I was spending my morning with, and where I was in that moment filled with sunshine. Plus, we still had a Morning Glory Muffin and a cheese biscuit waiting for us.

Morning Glory Food Truck is open Saturday through Friday 8:30 am to 6 pm. Please check hours as they may change seasonally. To learn more about Morning Glory Farm visit: morninggloryfarm.com.