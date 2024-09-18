Heard on Main Street: “Be who you are and say what you feel because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.” —Dr. Seuss

If you read the letter last week about the terrible problems of the alpha-gal tick bite, even causing an allergy to hand lotion, you should know Conroy’s has a spray for clothing to prevent tick bites.

The Climate Discussion on Hurricane & Winter Storm Preparedness is next Saturday, Sept 21, at 1:30 pm at the Oak Bluffs Library. Prepare to protect your family and home. Call 508-693-9433 for Zoom connection.

Louisa Gould Gallery is holding an Art Benefit to support IGI (Island Grown Initiative). Ten percent of each sale of art and jewelry will benefit the IGI/food pantry until September 22, open daily from 11 am to 5 pm.

The Vineyard Haven Library Benefit 5k Run/Walk is Sunday morning, Sept 22, from the library to the West Chop Light and back, both in-person and on your own. Register at runsignup.com.

Come to our library to learn about Healthy Aging: Prevention of Alzheimer’s and Dementia on Tuesday, Sept 24, at 6 pm.

Zoom in for information on Ticks and Tick Borne Diseases at 10:30 am on Wednesday, Sept 25. Register at our library. You can watch the program on the library website after 48 hours.

The Phil Weinstein Seminar on Toni Morrison begins on Zoom on Wednesday, Oct 9, at 7 pm. The online workshop is hosted by Lifelong Learning Swarthmore, at no charge. Classes will be twice monthly on Wednesday evenings at 7 pm, Oct 9 through Dec 18. Register by contacting the library.

The MV Film Center offers a full season of Metropolitan Opera starting in October. You can buy passes on their website now.

The Vineyard Haven Library invites you to join Nancy Tutko with “Explore Martha’s Vineyard with TrailsMV.” on Tuesday, Oct 1, at 6 pm. She will introduce the new TrailsMV app. She leads local, regional, and international hikes for the Appalachian Mountain Club.

Enter the Annual Martha’s Vineyard Photography Contest for photographs of Martha’s Vineyard in MV Magazine. First prize is a one-year subscription, plus a $150 gift card to Fishbones Bar & Grille/Lookout Tavern; second prize is a $100 gift card to Middletown Nursery; and third prize is a $50 gift card to Middletown Nursery. The deadline for entry is Saturday, Sept. 28, at midnight.

Help fight hunger. The Annual CROP Walk starts at 1:30 pm on Sunday, Oct 20, at St. Augustine’s Church. Your family can register to walk (3 miles or shorter), raise money in support of your participation, sponsor walkers, or help out on Walk Day. Of the money raised, 25% stays on-Island.

Happy anniversary to Louisa Gould and J.B. Lamont today.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Barbara Maciel. Wish the best on Saturday to Trip Barnes and Ken Ward. Happy birthday to Judy Federowicz, Kathy Rogers, and Kenny Davey on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: Some mistakes are too much fun to make only once.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.