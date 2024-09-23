A special thank you

To the Editor,

After several months in Boston Hospitals I was finally able to return home. It was hot and I had a lot of ants in my kitchen. I called someone from pest control named Kevin Pigott. Like I said, it was really hot. Kevin asked me if I had an air conditioner which I did not. He treated my kitchen and left. Next thing I know Kevin and his assistant Oliver Valdes came back and installed a new air conditioner in the best place ever. Now I am cool and comfy.

All I can do is say thank you from the bottom of my heart for being so kind, caring, and compassionate.

Diane Leonard

Tisbury