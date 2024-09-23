Distribution going well for locally-written book

To the Editor:

This past June we released our new book, “A Culinary History of Martha’s Vineyard.” We’re proud of our first co-authored work and want to thank everyone who purchased a copy over the summer. Without the benefit of a review or an advertisement, we promoted the book through book talks at libraries and senior centers across the Island and artisans fairs and art strolls.

A Culinary History is neither a thriller nor a love story; rather it is a compendium of Island dining, from an historical perspective. We include ethnic dishes and a few recipes. Joyce’s interviews with foodies make compelling reading. Popular eateries from years gone-by rekindle memories. Long-running family-run restaurants are recognized.

We’re pleased more than a hundred copies have been distributed and anticipate more sales at Tivoli Day and beyond.

Thank you.

Tom and Joyce Dresser

Oak Bluffs