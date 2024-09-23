Honoring a Vineyard Black entrepreneur

1 of 4

Vineyarders came together on Sunday in a jovial celebration of Ambler B. Wormley, a Black man who ran a gas station and auto repair business for two decades in the first half of the 20th century.

David deBettencourt had the honor of unveiling the plaque as he removed its covering on Sunday. Back in the 1940s, Wormley shouted out to David’s brother Buddy one day on his way home from school, asking whether his father Nelson wanted to buy the garage.

The plaque commemorates an “African American entrepreneur, veteran and local politician who bought this gas station in 1929 and sold it to Nelson J. deBettencourt in 1946. In appreciation of the deBettencourt family who have made this history known.”

With the dedication of Wormley’s garage on New York Avenue, the African-American Heritage Trail of Martha’s Vineyard now boasts 39 stops, which includes the nearby Powell House, which belonged to U.S. Representative Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., and author Dorothy West’s home.

In front of a crowd a few dozen strong, members of the trail’s board of directors made a point to publicly appreciate the deBettencourt family’s preservation of Wormley’s story, after Nelson deBettencourt bought their family business from Wormley in 1947.

If not for the deBettencourts, Wormley’s story as a Black business owner was in danger of being forgotten.

Mormley was born in Virginia in 1892 and came to the Vineyard at the age of 10, growing up in Oak Bluffs. In 1926, he purchased property where the Barn Bowl and Bistro now sits. In the late 1920s, he opened his Socony Vacuum Oil Co. gas station on New York Avenue in Oak Bluffs, also providing auto repair services there. He also served for several years on the Oak Bluffs finance committee, and was well-known and respected in the community.

Joe Carter addressed the crowd on Sunday morning, highlighting Wormley’s accomplishments as a business owner despite the challenges against Black men at the time. “He was born in Virginia in 1892, where his chances of succeeding as an entrepreneur were minimal,” Carter said.

“At a time when African-Americans could not participate in civic or business life in most parts of this nation, Ambler B. Wormley did not accept those limitations, and he serves as a role model and a historic figure for all of us,” he added.

Trail board members also praised the deBettencourts for keeping Wormley’s history.

Hanging inside the deBettencourt’s garage is the only existing photograph of Wormely, which shows him standing proudly outside his business. “The deBettencourt family’s role in preserving Ambler Wormley’s story and advocating for his recognition on the African-American Heritage Trail is invaluable,” Carter said.

Mike deBettencourt spoke on Sunday, recalling his surprise at how often his older relatives mentioned the man they bought the family business from.

“Mr. Wormley must have been a character, because when my father and uncles and aunts talked about buying the business, they always mentioned this Wormley guy,” deBettencourt told the crowd. “He must’ve been a special person, to buy a business and accomplish that in the 1920s in the United States,” he added.

Following Sunday’s unveiling ceremony, a temporary plaque commemorating Wormley now hangs outside the deBettencourt & Sons garage, part of the heritage trail and Black Business Trail of Martha’s Vineyard. This plaque is to be replaced by a larger, permanent installation.