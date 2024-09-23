Sibel Suman, 62, passed away peacefully at home on September 7th with the loving support of her family by her side.

Born in Istanbul, Turkey, she emigrated as a young child to the United States and grew up in Cambridge, Mass. Sibel graduated from UMass Boston majoring in Psychology and Social Work. After several years of living and working in Boston, she eventually made her way, with her husband Barney Suman, to Martha’s Vineyard where they settled in Aquinnah to raise their two children, and assorted family dogs over the years, most recently Sinbad, Julio, and Poppi.

Sibel’s nurturing, creative soul enhanced everything she touched, from gardening, to baking, to black and white film photography. Being in or on the water always brought Sibel joy; she spent her early years diving and snorkeling around the world and recording those trips with her camera. She also couldn’t resist a good manicure! Sibel loved and respected the landscape and history of Aquinnah, and worked as town treasurer there for seven years.

After a diagnosis of ovarian cancer in 2018, Sibel unflinchingly faced the challenges that this disease and new chapter in her life presented. Refusing to be limited, she met every day with intelligence, warmth, and an irreverent sense of humor. Sibel defied the odds as one of the small percentage of women who lived beyond five years since their diagnosis of stage IV ovarian cancer. She also supported others facing the disease with candor, wisdom, and a big heart. Sibel had the hope of eventually starting her own support group for women battling cancer on the island.

In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Sibel was a generous sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed. Sibel is survived by her husband Barney Suman and their children, Ruby Suman and Max Suman; sister, Sumru Tekin and her husband Michael Krasnow; niece, Aly Suman; nephew, Darif Krasnow and his wife Sally Elliott; nephew, Raphael Krasnow; grand nieces and nephew, Logan Krasnow, Avery Elliott Krasnow, and James Elliott Krasnow; sister in-law, Cassandra Elkin, Laurel Suman, Genny Suman; and father in law, Michael Suman. Sibel was predeceased by her parents Emel Kurter and Şinasi Tekin.

The family would like to thank Jackie Giordano and Cheryl Kram for giving exceptional comfort and care to Sibel in her last weeks and days.

In place of flowers, please make donations to the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group and the VNA of Cape Cod Hospice. For online guestbook and more information please visit chapmanfuneral.com