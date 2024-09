Evermore Ahava Seiman

Abraham and Rachel Seiman of Oak Bluffs welcomed a granddaughter, Evermore Ahava Seiman, on Sept. 16, 2024, the daughter of their son MIchael and daughter-in-law Destiny Seiman.

Noah De Paula Silva

Britteny Assis Silva and Tulio Vinicius De Silva of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Noah De Paula Silva, on Sept. 19, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Noah weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces.

Livia Kay Broski

Elizabeth Broski and Airton Broski Jr. of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Livia Kay Broski, on Sept. 17, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Livia weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.