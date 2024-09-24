Cribbage Club results

22 members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met last night to play our favorite game. The results were as follows:

First, Doug Werther with an 11/5 +78 card

Second, George Giosmas with a 10/5 +49 card

Third, Patricia Bergeron with a 9/4 +43 card

Fourth, Collin Evanson with an 8/4 +36 card

Fifth, Mary Alice Russell with an 8/4 +32 card

There were four 24-point hands, two by George Giosmas, and one each by Albion Alley and Mary Alice Russell. There were a total of five skunks: a game won by more than 30 points.

We play every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room. If you like cribbage, come and check us out. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP!