Museum Pieces: readings, conversations, and land

“I really couldn’t tell which were fantastic and which were novelty. I just love the words.” —Fan Ogilvie

Island poet Fan Ogilvie has just released a trilogy of poetry books that explore life and death called “Dust Is the Only Secret – Assent to Life”. She invites us all to take it in slowly, a chapter at a time, to absorb what we can, and contact her with our feedback. She wants us to go in, knowing each of us will have our own experience with her words and sequencing of her poems. She spent years researching, reading, and reflecting on the works of others to find her way to the words in this series.

Martha’s Vineyard Museum relates to this process. Our creations must be backed up with evidence discovered through extensive research so we tell verified stories and put authenticated objects on display. We all love something that makes our lives meaningful, and when we toil at it and release the results into the world for others to experience, it opens us up to feedback we may be afraid to receive. Poets like Fan Ogilvie remind us to stop judging ourselves and just let it go. It doesn’t matter what we think of our work, or what other people think of it. The release of our efforts into the world will find their way to the right receivers.

Come hear excerpts from Fan’s trilogy tomorrow, Friday, September 27 at 4 pm, a time she calls the “golden hour for poetry.” It will take place in the Rose Garden, named for and curated by famed poet Rose Styron who will make opening remarks. This late afternoon reading will also include prose from Martha’s Vineyard Poet Laureate, Claudia Taylor.

Dust is the only Secret

By Emily Dickinson, poem #153

Dust is the only Secret—

Death, the only One

You cannot find out all about

in his “native town.”

Nobody knew “his Father”—

Never was a Boy

Hadn’t any playmates,

or “Early history”—

Industrious! Laconic!

Punctual! Sedate!

Bold as a Brigand!

Stiller than a fleet!

Builds, like a Bird, too!

Christ robs the Nest—

Robin after Robin

Smuggled to Rest!

Other contemplative programs and exhibitions the Museum hopes you will join us for are “Human/Nature: Art and Conservation on Martha’s Vineyard,” which opened last week and will remain open until January 12. On October 4 at 12 noon we begin our off-season Lunch Lecture series with Wampanoag Elder Kristina Hook who will share recipes and foraging wisdom. Lunch is provided by Little House. If you know someone you would like to hear from during a lunch lecture, please let me know. My email is lredington@mvmuseum.org.

On the evening of October 4 at 5:30 pm you can participate in a program called “35 Years of Listening: A Conversation with Linsey Lee and Mara Liasson.” This event will cover the last 35 years of Linsey’s oral history work recording Vineyard Voices and how NPR’s Mara Liasson and Linsey met back in the mid 1970’s when Mara began her career by writing an article about Linsey’s book on foraging.

“The Secret Life of Seaweed” exhibition opens in October. This display will capture the imagination and spark the desire to learn how these underwater dynamos can improve our human health, be indicators of the health of our oceans, be used in art, cooking, and so much more. There will be a touch tank and other multi-sensory activities for the whole family. Keep an eye on the Museum’s events page for related programming. Living by the sea is loaded with atmosphere and opportunity to improve our quality of life.

Have you viewed “Ferry Tales?” It’s in the Cabinet of Curiosities where you can learn about the ferries that have gotten us here — from Abraham Chase’s sail ferry in the 18th century, to the elegance and grandeur of the White Fleet of propeller steamers of the 1920s, to the much beloved Islander which served the Vineyard for over 50 years. The exhibition features ship models, memorabilia, reproductions of historical documents and photographs, and a timeline that traces the history of ferry service to the Island from the 1700s to today. The M.V. Museum is a reliable resource that keeps us connected to Island history and culture. Visit often, share your feedback, and become a member.

What is missing? Is there a story that needs to be represented? Help us be the best little museum we can be for our community.

Visit mvmuseum.org for more information about upcoming exhibitions and events. The Martha’s Vineyard Museum inspires all people to discover, explore, and strengthen their connections to this Island and its diverse heritage. The Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday year-round. Regular hours are 10 to 4 pm and summer season hours are 10 to 5 pm. Admission is free to Members; admission for non-Members is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for children 7 to 17 and free for children 6 and under. Islander rates are available.