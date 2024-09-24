Oak Bluffs Town Column

“The longer I live, the more deeply I learn that love — whether we call it friendship or family or romance — is the work of mirroring and magnifying each other’s light.” —James Baldwin

Great call by the Oak Bluffs Association to postpone Tivoli Day to Sunday last weekend! It was a beautiful day, even with a little sprinkle here and there. After that deluge for three days, a little sun was a welcome relief, and it was so much fun to see neighbors and friends I haven’t seen all summer! There were wonderful things to buy and eat all the way down Circuit Ave., and great music all afternoon, including some of the Nashville songwriters performing on the main stage and the new-ish island band, the Wash-Ashores, playing blues at Healy Square. Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish got everyone dancing, including Ginnie Coutinho and Cheryl Burns, who were clearly enjoying the day.

Did you know that Tivoli Day began as a bike race? The Cottage City Bicycle Race attracted cyclists from all over the East Coast back in the late 1800s. The draw for racing in Oak Bluffs was the smooth macadam roads. When the street festival began, it was named for the Tivoli Casino and Dance Hall, which had been famous during the Roaring Twenties. Ed Coogan and Michael Wild started the September street fair in 1978, with Dennis daRosa, Bill Stafursky, and Renee Balter picking up the mantle and expanding it to what we enjoy today.

Also on Sunday, the 39th site on the Martha’s Vineyard African American Heritage Trail was dedicated to Ambler B. Wormley, who ran the Wormley Socony gas station in Oak Bluffs in 1928, on the site where deBettencourt’s gas station operates today. David deBettencourt had the honor of unveiling Wormley’s plaque. A true honor for both families, and for Oak Bluffs.

The music continues at Ocean Park on Sundays. This Sunday, Sept. 29, features the Dukes Duo, 5:30-7:30 pm, at the Bandstand.

There will be a celebration of the life of Gus Ben David, beloved Island naturalist, on Oct. 12, at the Agricultural Hall.

For everyone who loved Louisa Luening, and that’s all of us, mark the date for the celebration of her amazing life: Oct. 19, at 5 pm at the P.A. Club.

Did you know that Island Grown Initiative brings the mobile produce truck to Woodside Village every Tuesday, giving everyone in Oak Bluffs easy access to fresh, local food?

Happy birthday to Susie Wallo, Joan Walsh, and Jennifer Cronin on Sept. 26! Beth Blankenship O’Connor celebrates on the 27th. Connie Tarvis has her day on the 28th. Year-round ocean swimmer Eva Skibild celebrates on the 29th.

October birthdays begin with the one and only Erik Albert on the first. Happy anniversary to Jen and Richie Combra on Oct. 2. Cynthia Redshaw celebrates Oct. 2, along with Grace Vanderhoop, Elyse Madeiras, and Elaine Barse.

