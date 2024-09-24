Poet’s Corner: Not More/More

Not More/More

By Jeffrey Agnoli

Not more profits

not more outrage

not more products

not more cages

not more choices

not more thoughtlessness

not more noises

not more selfishness

not more indulgence

not more division

not more ignorance

not more exclusion

not more deals

not more woes …

Only

more meadows

more patience

more compassion

more gardens

more peace.

Jeffrey Agnoli lives in Edgartown. His daily Instagram poems are available at #jeffagnoli.



Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.