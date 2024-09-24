Poet’s Corner: Not More/More

Not More/More
By Jeffrey Agnoli
Not more profits
not more outrage
not more products
not more cages
not more choices
not more thoughtlessness
not more noises
not more selfishness
not more indulgence
not more division
not more ignorance
not more exclusion
not more deals
not more woes …
Only
more meadows
more patience
more compassion
more gardens
more peace.
Jeffrey Agnoli lives in Edgartown. His daily Instagram poems are available at #jeffagnoli.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.