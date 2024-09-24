Short films pack giant punches

Cast your vote for best film and best actor in the 27th Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival. Be one of the many film lovers, in over 500 venues across the globe, who are gathering together to watch the ten finalists in this year’s event. Many of the films have garnered Oscar nominations and have moved into the Hollywood mainstream. Ballots supplied upon entry. Thursday, Sept. 26, Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 pm, Sunday, Sept. 29 at 4 pm at the M.V. Film Center in Vineyard Haven.