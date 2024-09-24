Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: One thing you can’t recycle is wasted time.

I have a new roof. The turkeys really like it, flying with a whoosh up onto the roof to get a high spot so they can soar into the nearby tall trees for the night. It is exasperating to hear the whoosh, a thud when they land, and their footfalls tromping to the edge as evening falls. We have an awful lot of turkeys here this year.

I admire guard Caitlin Clark, now with WNBA’s Indiana Fever, who just set the record for points in a rookie season, eclipsing Hall of Famer Seimone Augustus. It was also fun to learn that Caitlin, as a child at her first WNBA game, met Seimone, who set the record in 2006.

The Secret Service at least caught the guy with a rifle near Trump at a Florida golf course.

Don’t forget you can join Nancy Tutko for a presentation about the 220-plus miles of public walking trails here on Martha’s Vineyard, including how to make the best use of TrailsMV, the free walking trails app from Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation. That’s on Tuesday, Oct 1, at 6 pm. She also leads local, regional, and international hikes for the Appalachian Mountain Club.

Our library will host an author talk with Fan Ogilvie, Ursula Goodenough, and Janet Holladay, titled “Dust is the Only Secret — The Interplay of Poetry, Memoir, and Science,” third in Ogilvie’s collection of poetry, paintings, and memoir. These locals will be on the main floor of our library on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6 pm, with refreshments.

Like movies? Plan to see “Thelma” on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 6 pm, with lemonade and popcorn. When 93-year-old Thelma Post gets duped by a phone scammer pretending to be her grandson, she and her friend Ben set out on a treacherous quest across the city to reclaim what was taken from her. It’s rated PG-13.

What more is planned for our library? Meet the design team and see the latest plans for the renovation & addition project planned for 2025, on Wednesday, Oct 16, at 6 pm.

Happy anniversary to our own Laurel Mayhew and Kevin Olson today. Joe and Susan Canha celebrate on Saturday; Sofya and Sandy Nadelstein celebrate on Tuesday. Congratulations to Jane and Chris Chandler on Wednesday.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Kathy Ivory tomorrow on her special birthday. Also happy birthday to Ashleen Marie Cafarelli, Eric B. Davison, and Jason Lew. Tristan Israel parties on Saturday. Best wishes to Julie Immelt Whelden on Sunday. Wednesday belongs to Nore Clark.

