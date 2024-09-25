Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: October 2024

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

508-693-4509, ext. 3

oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging

We are closed on Monday, Oct. 14.

Weekly Exercise, In-person and Zoom

Monday

9 am, Exercise with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Thursday

9 am, Exercise with Bill White

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Friday

9 am, Exercise/Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton

Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd

To join the exercise groups by phone, call 301-715-8562 or 312-626-6799.

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Passcode: 188397

October 2024 Highlights

Monthly board of directors meeting

Oct. 17, 2024 at 10:30 am, live in-person at Oak Bluffs Council on Aging, also in Zoom format. Zoom meeting link: https://oakbluffs.zoom.us/j/85132963928?

Meeting ID: 851 3296 39

Passcode: 208683

Coffee and tea all day

9 am to 3 pm daily. Refreshments are served during all of our programs.

Mondays

Blood Pressure Clinic with Nurse Faith Laskaris, Oct. 7 and 21, 12:30 – 1:30 pm.

Tech Time with Clair Yi-Pellegrino, 11 am – 1 pm, dates to be determined.

Chair Volleyball, 1 – 2 pm. Come have fun and meet new friends. Dress comfortably.

Social Security Video Display program, Oct. 28 at 10 am. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Peticare with Darci, Tuesdays, Oct. 1 and 15, 10 am. Nail clipping for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds. Dogs on leash, other animals arrive in their carriers. No charge for our seniors! Call Rose to schedule an appointment at 508-693-4509, ext. 3. If time is available on dates of service, walk-ins are welcome.

Wellness Clinic, Oct. 8, 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Cornhole or Crochet and Knit, 1 – 3 pm

Luncheons with Oak Bluffs Police Department, Oct. 8 and 22, 12 pm. Reservations are required. Call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, to make your reservations.

Wednesdays

Bingo! Oct. 2, 9, 16, and 30, 1 – 3 pm

Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a Cop, Oct. 2, 10:30 am. Meet Chief Searle and his great team.

Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with the Superintendent of the Oak Bluffs Water District, Michael Silva. Date to be determined.

Thursdays

Dance Party, Oct. 3, 10, 17, and 24, 1 pm

Halloween Party, Oct. 31, 12 – 3 pm. Stay tuned for additional information!

Fridays

Yoga, Oct. 4, 11, and 18, 10:30 am

Smart Phone Mastery with instructors Rachel and Char Rooney, 11 am – 1 pm

Coloring Get-Together, 12:30 – 2:30 pm. Come to chat, color, and meet new friends!

Outreach and Services

We offer bus passes at a reduced cost of $40.00 per pass for seniors. Available for sale on Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

We offer year-round assistance with applications and forms preparation, medical equipment, fuel assistance, insurance assistance, Lifeline, monthly Social Security Video Display program, SNAP, and telephone reassurance calls.

All programs are subject to change.