Susan Bainbridge Murphy died peacefully and painlessly from cancer at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on August 6, 2024. She was surrounded by her family and dearest friends.

Susan was born in Buffalo, N.Y., the oldest of four children of Richard and Margaret (“Peggy”) Bainbridge, née Sheehan. She attended Nardin Academy in Buffalo, and graduated from Vassar College with a degree in art history. She later attended the cabinet and fine furniture program at the North Bennet Street School in Boston.

She was a wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and consummate Chilmark board member. Her devotion to her family, friends, work, and hobbies was remarkable. As a loving wife to Lynn, she worked side-by-side — in all weather and circumstances — in the Menemsha Marine Repair business, setting moorings and moving and maintaining large and small watercraft.

As a devoted mother to her sons, Lynn and Lucas, she encouraged a love of learning and the adventure of travel. She deeply loved her sisters, brother, nieces, and nephews. She was profoundly saddened by the death of sister Barbara in 2022.

Her friendships were many, varied, valued, and long-lasting, including childhood friends, college friends, and a close group of Island girlfriends. Everyone with a Chilmark postal mailbox could count on her incredible memory to recall their box numbers and remember their significant life events in the precise year they occurred. Who among us has not received a handwritten card or note from her?

An Anglophile and avid art lover, she lived in London after college, and knew every art museum in the city, its collection, its address, and what tube line could get her there. An admirer of William Morris, she covered the walls of her Chilmark home with hand-printed wallpaper depicting the designs of Morris’ art. A talented gardener and blueberry farmer, she was inspired by her many visits to the glorious gardens at Vita Sackville-West’s Sissinghurst in Cranbrook, U.K., even before her time as education coordinator at Polly Hill Arboretum.

During the production of the movie “Jaws,” she worked tirelessly beside her husband Lynn, who was credited with figuring out how to make the recalcitrant mechanical shark travel underwater and perform realistically. Actors, directors, set designers, and special effects coordinators became part of the Murphy/”Jaws” family. “Jaws” fans from all over the world stayed in touch with her, and will be saddened at the loss of their connection.

The town of Chilmark is the beneficiary of Susan’s articulate and intelligent participation in town government. She served as postmaster, on the school committee, building committees, Friends of the Chilmark Library, finance committee, and harbor advisory committee. She also served as the superintendent of the Abel’s Hill Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside husband Lynn and son Lynn II.

She was a profoundly talented seamstress and knitter, and a lifelong learner. She recently built herself a left-handed banjo, and began taking music lessons.

She leaves behind her son, Lucas; daughter-in-law, Tricia and grandson, Tracy of Easton and Chilmark; stepchildren Wanda (Bert) Irion of Wellsboro, Pa.; Sherry (Carl) Flanders of Chilmark, Brian (Joanne) Murphy of Vineyard Haven; Dana Murphy of Florida; sister Elizabeth Bainbridge Schmelzinger of Manassas, Va.; brother Rick Bainbridge of Charlotte, N.C., and many much-loved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Lynn Murphy; son, Lynn II; sister Barbara; and nephew Michael Schmelzinger.

Interment will be at Abel’s Hill Cemetery.

A celebration of Susan’s life will be held at 2 pm on Oct. 19 at the Chilmark Community Center. Donations can be made in Susan’s name to the Friends of the Chilmark Library, P.O. Box 434, Chilmark, MA 02535.