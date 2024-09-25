Victoria Ann Anthony

It has been true for a long time that the Island brings people together. From there, a lifetime of stories are written. The Island was a large part of the story of Victoria Ann (Lavin) Anthony, 60, who passed away suddenly on August 10, 2024, while stopping over in Falmouth on her way to

Vineyard Haven.

Vicki was born on August 30, 1963, in Syracuse, N.Y., the daughter of RoseAnne and Richard T. Lavin. She graduated from Bishop Ludden High School, then headed to the Vineyard, and never looked back. Her passionate soul fell in love with the ocean and with Island life. She worked in the restaurant business at first, befriended by Christine Anthony, working side by side. She moved on to work at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and home healthcare, giving her heart to her many patients.

Her happy story continued with a blind date at the Hot Tin Roof with Joel Anthony, Christine’s youngest brother. They were married in Oak Bluffs in 2000.

Vicki’s greatest joy was as mother to her daughter Shelby, and as wife to Joel. She loved entertaining, and opened her home to every family member, friend, child, and animal. No one ever felt sad around Vicki, as her love and loyalty would engulf them.

In addition to her father, Vicki was predeceased by her brother, Richard J. (“Ricky”) Lavin, and the love of her life, Joel P. Anthony. She is survived by her daughter, Shelby Lavin; her mother, RoseAnne Lavin; her brother, Robert (Mary Beth) Lavin; her sister, Elizabeth (John) Cottrell; uncles, Peter (Sally) Ranieri and William (Cheryl) Lavin; and several nieces and nephews. Her Island relations, including Michael Anthony, Catherine DeGeorge, Timothy Anthony, Janet Anthony, Rosemary Anthony, Annette Anthony, Christine Kurth, and Iris Anthony, and her dear friends, Sari Budrow, Danelle Silvia, and Johna Shine, also survive her.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Charles Church in Syracuse on August 30, Vicki’s birthday. Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven, next to her beloved Joel, will be scheduled at a future date.

Donations can be made to Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1829, Edgartown, MA 02539, or online at animalshelterofmv.org.