Vineyard Caribbean: One love

1 of 19

From the warm-spirited patois of the taxi drivers when you land on Martha’s Vineyard soil to the rich Caribbean flavors on many of the menus around the Island, you can feel the Jamaican presence woven throughout the fabric of the Vineyard. Being a descendant of Jamaica is not only a nationality, it is a way of life. With culture, community, and spirituality at the forefront of their lifestyle, it’s not at all surprising that Martha’s Vineyard would be considered a home away from home for a growing population of Jamaicans.

The Encyclopedia Britannica article titled “Black Life on Martha’s Vineyard” delves into the origin of Jamaicans on the Vineyard: “About the turn of the 20th century, the number of both Black year-round residents and Black vacationers began to increase, which historians trace to the arrival of Oscar Denniston, a Black missionary from Jamaica, and his wife about 1900. Denniston became a leader in Martha’s Vineyard’s Black community and the church he founded, Bradley Memorial Church in Oak Bluffs.”

For many years Jamaicans have been an essential part of the Vineyard community and workforce, with too many talented individuals to recognize.

But recently I had the opportunity to chat with three Jamaican natives, Caleen Abraham of Caleen’s Day Spa, and Chef Newton Waite and his wife, Stacy Thomas-Waite, of Vineyard Caribbean Cuisine, to gain more perspective on what brought them and their businesses to the Island.

“Everyone comes to America for the big American dream,” says Caleen. “On the Vineyard, there is an opportunity to make a good living, help your families back home, and be a part of a community that will reach back and help and support you, just like in Jamaica … if it were warm on the Vineyard all year long, you can almost feel like you are back in Jamaica.”

Caleen, originally from Cascade Portland, Jamaica, was introduced to the Vineyard in 2003, when she got an opportunity to work for the summer in a salon. She was encouraged to come with her cousin, who was coming to work for the summer herself. You’ll find that this is a common narrative among many Jamaicans who end up on the Island, it’s that “one love” mentality. It is a common belief in the Jamaican culture to wish for unity and goodwill for all people; when one person succeeds, they reach back and help one another succeed. They keep passing along good fortune.

Caleen loved her experience on the Vineyard so much that she decided to come back again, year after year. Practicing cosmetology since 2002, her career started at La Rose Beauty Academy in St. Catherine, Jamaica, where she studied cosmetology and spa therapy. After having firsthand experience seeing how lucrative the industry was on the Vineyard, she was encouraged to carve out her own path as an entrepreneur. Now, 21 years later, Caleen is thriving with her very own day spas, located in both Vineyard Haven and Falmouth.

The spa, being an all-inclusive, safe space, prides itself on being able to service year-round Islanders and the influx of visitors who come in the summertime. Caleen says, “Working in the beauty industry, some people think you are only offering the physical services of giving a manicure, pedicure, facials, etc, but we are like therapists and healers; we become lifelong friends with our clients. It’s not just about giving the service that we are doing, it is about connecting with people … we love that we are supported by everyone.” Both Caleen and Newton expressed how important it is to stay in consistent connection with their roots in order to keep their Jamaican spirits alive. Caleen said, “I wake up every day feeling like I am Jamaican, I am African, no matter where I am. I think like I am still in Jamaica; I talk to family and friends back home every day, and am sure to celebrate our holidays and attend events with/for my people.” With a predominantly Jamaican staff, Caleen prides herself in providing opportunities for her people as much as she can. It is crucial to both businesses to uplift their fellow Jamaicans through opportunities and representation.

Newton and Stacey, both from Montego Bay, Jamaica, began their ties to Martha’s Vineyard in 2006, when they got the opportunity to work for Harbor View Hotel’s summer program. From that first summer working on the Vineyard, the two of them fell in love with the Island, and knew they’d be back. Indeed the couple did make it back, working various jobs for several years until 2017, when Vineyard Caribbean Cuisine was born. From the very beginning, Newton says, he aspired to be an entrepreneur on the Island, specifically following his passion of cooking: “Once I got here for the first time, I knew I would be self-employed and own my own business one day.”

I asked Chef Newton what inspired him to take the leap of faith into starting his restaurant, and he nostalgically remembered, “Whenever we had a day off, we used to have get-togethers at the house, light up the grill, and make some authentic Jamaican food. Everyone would come and eat well. I saw there was a desire for true, authentic Jamaican food on Martha’s Vineyard … I got booked for backyard cookouts, catering, and more.”

Jamaica is full of culture and community, so it’s no surprise that as Chef Newton lit up the grill on the Vineyard with his wife by his side, he was inspired to bring more Islanders together through food in an influential way. Vineyard Caribbean Cuisine has two locations, Oak Bluffs and Falmouth.

Although his Vineyard establishment is takeout only, the Falmouth location is a full-service restaurant. With much gratitude to its supporters, the restaurant prides itself on giving back to the community. One of their favorite ways to do this is through their annual free Thanksgiving dinner, where they give away over a hundred dinners, being sure to feed the essential workers on the Island first.

When asking the owners what advice they would give to aspiring Jamaican citizens looking to create a better life for themselves, Chef Newton said, “If you come to this country, you can definitely make it. You just have to be very persistent and keep pushing; always know what you want. You may not be from here, but you can make a big impact on the Island and the community … You just have to have courage.”

Caleen’s advice was, “Dream bigger than you could ever imagine; the sky is the limit. Forget fear, trust your instincts, prepare for your opportunity — it might not happen tomorrow, but if you prepare yourself, when that opportunity arrives you will be ready.”