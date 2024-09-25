West Tisbury Town Column

Rain, rain, rain. Heavy, wind-blown rain. Finally, we have had a good soaking rain after what seemed an endless dry spell. It was a good weekend to spend inside, either getting chores done, or reading on the sofa with a cat on one’s lap, and a golden retriever on one’s feet. You can tell which option I chose.

I made a mistake in last week’s column about the interment and memorial for Hunter Moorman. Thanks to Barb Cushman, who noted that I gave the wrong date. It is next Monday, September 30, at 2 pm at the West Tisbury cemetery, followed by a gathering at the family’s house on Panhandle Road. Glad to have a second chance, as the weather last Saturday was rainy, as noted above.

Ruth Kirchmeier invited a small group of friends to tea last Friday afternoon. It felt quite festive, despite the reason we were gathering. Our friend, artist Heather Sommers, is moving off-Island. Fortunately, she is moving to Western Massachusetts, not too far, and we spent some time talking about all the wonderful possibilities of things to do when we visit. Still, I am selfish enough to like having my friends down the road, rather than across the whole state. I know that everyone else at the party will arrange trips and drag me off-Island, where we will all have a grand time exploring, and catching up with Heather.

I hope you are reading this in time to attend the focus group today, Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Howes House. Caitlin Coyle will be here representing the Gerontology Institute at UMass Boston. She is hosting a series of focus groups, part of the strategic planning process, for the Up-Island Council on Aging. The West Tisbury session is from 12:30 to 1:30 today, and everyone who is interested is invited to attend. Please contact Caitlin at 617-287-7413 or caitlin.coyle@umb.edu to confirm.

The M.V. Cultural Council will hold an information session at the West Tisbury library this Saturday, Sept. 28, at 1 pm. Come and learn about what the grant criteria are, and how the application process works. At 3:30 pm, Laura Stanfield Prichard will give a class in “Medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque Dance,” for adults and kids from fourth grade up. Next Thursday, Oct. 3, Moira Silva will begin a five-week writing workshop that will meet at 9 am. Please sign up at wt_mail@clamsnet.org. Participants are asked to commit to all five meetings.

I mentioned an Oct. 15 special town meeting in last week’s column. The warrant has been posted on the town’s website. There are seven articles: establishing a board of trustees for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund; a requirement for all town employees and volunteers to be CORI-checked; additional money for a water storage tank/hydrant at Lambert’s Cove Beach parking lot; using money from the Fire Department Stabilization Fund to purchase a water “dive” rescue truck to replace the current 1997 truck; money to pay a Staples bill for office supplies; and to reduce the budgets of the select board and the Opioid Settlement Stabilization Fund. All are recommended by the FinCom.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.