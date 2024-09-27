Administration reinforces aim at creating a welcome center 

We were dismayed by the recent article about the Chilmark Community Center (CCC) and its board, the Chilmark Town Affairs Council (CTAC), which quoted from a letter written by Chris Fischer to the Chilmark Community Center moderator’s committee.

The letter was mistaken in many significant ways that your reporter and editor could have learned through easy research. The moderator’s committee was created when the warrant to separate the tennis program at the CCC from the oversight of CTAC was withdrawn from consideration at Chilmark’s Annual Town Meeting in April 2024 by Jay Grossman, its initiator, when it became clear that the warrant would not pass. The impetus for the warrant was the desire to ensure the employment of a particular tennis pro at the CCC. However, the sentiment of the community at the meeting was that who CTAC hires for the CCC tennis program is not the town’s business. The vote at the meeting was not close. Fischer’s letter has been taken out of context, and given authority it does not deserve, and the timing of the article is very odd. Of course the issue remains “unsettled.” The moderator’s committee report is due by Jan. 31, 2025.

The moderator’s committee is charged with looking at the relationship between the town of Chilmark and CTAC/CCC. It has made it clear that it would not address CTAC or CCC personnel issues, per the vote at town meeting, and has tried to stick to this approach. The committee does post correspondence it receives, and the postings have provided a means for Chris Fischer, Suzanne Modigliani (also quoted in the article), and others to circumvent the mandate of the moderator’s committee to influence both the committee’s deliberations and public sentiment. The MV Times, unfortunately, allowed itself to be used to advance the agenda of delegitimizing CTAC’s and CCC’s leadership.

The CTAC chair, along with the full executive committee, are elected by the CTAC board for three-year terms. Suellen is CTAC’s first elected chair. Despite what the article states, Suellen did not appoint the executive committee. The executive committee is now elected by the CTAC board. Before CTAC enacted bylaws in 2021 and introduced a transparent, democratic process, CTAC chairs had simply been appointed by the prior chair, and all CTAC decisions were made by the chair. The CTAC board now holds monthly meetings, and makes decisions by majority vote. To imply that CTAC board members are under Suellen’s control is disrespectful to these intelligent, community-minded individuals who volunteer considerable time to serve on CTAC’s board, and truly work for the good of the community.

The moderator’s committee also clearly specified that it would not address a video prepared by Kyle Williams of A Long Talk, released in April prior to town meeting, although there have been forceful efforts to put this issue before the committee. This video was posted for one day, and taken down by Williams at CTAC’s request when some people found it disturbing. As we have stated repeatedly, including in The MV Times, CTAC and CCC leadership had nothing to do with this video being produced, its messaging, or its editing, and did not pay for it. As we have also requested repeatedly, we encourage those individuals who wish to have more information about it to engage in dialogue with Williams. The video reflects his opinions.

CTAC’s top objective has been to put in place strong leadership with a year-round CCC executive director who shares its vision of providing welcoming, inclusive, community-based programs. In Susan Andrien, the CCC executive director, we have found an accomplished leader. Susan has held many community engagement meetings, started a stakeholder advisory committee, formed partnerships with other Island organizations, and listened. CCC’s record enrollment this past summer speaks to the success of sticking with this plan.

Chris Fischer served two months in 2024 on CTAC’s board, and did not attend any board meetings during that time. In 2010, Suzanne Modigliani resigned as CTAC secretary, and has not been on the board since then. Neither of these individuals can reasonably be considered an authority on CTAC’s current leadership. Yet, unfortunately, they are willing to resort to personal attacks while passionately talking about building community.

We cannot discuss the details of personnel issues, but it is fair to say that after careful deliberation and listening to the community, including those who are aligned with this particular tennis pro, CCC and CTAC leadership decided that it was prudent to go in a different direction. CTAC’s board voted on three occasions to support CCC’s executive director in her hiring decisions, and fully understands its implications for the tennis program. We recognize that a tightly knit community has been built with the help of this tennis pro. We do not mean to diminish the importance of this. Just as the tennis community speaks about the community they have built, many generations of CCC families will tell you a similar story. The CCC is a special place for many in the community for the lifelong friendships formed, the support in times of need, and the joy of a summer day hanging out at the CCC. As stewards of the organization that we have built and maintained for almost 70 years, we are working to ensure that all people feel welcome at the CCC. Adapting to changing conditions and reflecting current community needs will ensure its longevity for generations to come. We look forward to the report of the moderator’s committee, and trust it will not be influenced by repeated personal attacks on well-meaning individuals. And we strive to keep things in perspective.

Suellen Lazarus is the chair of the Chilmark Town Affairs Council; Susan Andrien is the executive director of the Chilmark Community Center.