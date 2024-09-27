A home instead of a house

To the Editor:

I think renaming “the Red House” to “the Red Home” would be fitting, as that’s what it feels like when you walk in: Home. A healthy, safe, comfortable environment with a sense of belonging. It is often said that the opposite of addiction is connection, and that sense of connection is what the Red House has to offer. As Ray Whitaker stated in his story “National Recovery Month” (Sept. 12), “You can go there and just … be.”

If you’re looking for additional recovery resources for yourself or a loved one, please check out the MV Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Coalition website, mvsud.org and you’ll find helpful information there. The coalition’s mission is to reduce stigma, raise awareness, and bridge service gaps through education, prevention, treatment, and recovery initiatives.

Susan Pratt, coordinator

MV SUD Coalition