In memory of ‘Gussie’ Ben David

To the Editor:

A pall has been cast over the land.

This past Fourth of July, an ill wind swept over the VIneyard and took with it a native son. Family man, born leader, veteran, prankster, and friend to all.

Nature was his life’s calling, from early childhood throughout his lifetime. His magnetic personality brought together many people into lifelong friendships.

It is said that time heals all wounds. This wound will never heal.

Gone but never forgotten.

Rest in peace, Brother.

Donald (“Duck”) Madeiras

Oak Bluffs