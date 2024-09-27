Thanks to SSA response

To the Editor:

On Sunday, Sept. 22, on the 3:45 boat out of Woods Hole, my sister suffered an apparent heart attack. I informed the purser, who instantly assembled a team to assess the situation — a team that had obviously trained for it well. An intercom request for any doctors or nurses on board brought at least three heroic volunteers instantly. Thank you to all! One obviously doesn’t take out a notepad and jot down names under such circumstances, but I’m sure you know who you are. Please accept our sincere thanks.

Thanks also to Islanders who were inconvenienced by the boat having to stop, return to Woods Hole, and meet an ambulance, but bore it without grumbling. Thanks especially to the captain for making that unpleasant decision … it certainly may have made all the difference.

Bob Mill

Vineyard Haven