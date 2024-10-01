Madison Lucille Uva

Morgan Uva and Joseph Uva III of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Madison Lucille Uva, on Sept. 23, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Madison weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Bennett Howard Rolston

Nikki Rolston and James Rolston of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Bennett Howard Rolston, on Sept. 9, 2024, at Massachusetts General Hospital. Bennett weighed 8 pounds, 6.4 ounces.

Lazar Finn Blagojevic

Cathleen Garcia and Milan Blagojevic of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Lazar Finn Blagojevic, on Sept. 25, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Lazar weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.