Oak Bluffs Town Column

“Do not grow old, no matter how long you live. Never cease to stand like curious children before the Great Mystery into which we are born.” —Albert Einstein

Happy October! I have survived the transition from summer that September brings; now I feel ready for autumn colors, pumpkins, and fall events. The month is filled with harvest festivals, Indigenous Peoples weekend and of course, Halloween. And the water is still lovely for swimming, or at least a quick, refreshing dip!

Hurricane Helene has brought so much destruction and tragedy throughout the South — praying for all those affected.

A wonderful book just hit the bookstores. “How We Coped” is a collection of stories, photos, and original cartoons by Kathy Ham. Kathy put the book together, and it paints a striking picture of how we lived through the early days of the COVID pandemic on the Island. The stories are written by people from all walks of Island life. Proceeds from the sale of the book will benefit Island Autism, helping its new center and important programs. The book is available at Bunch of Grapes and Edgartown Books; be sure to get one, and it will make a great gift too!

Sundays in the Park this week offers Rose Colored Glasses playing at the Bandstand from 5 to 7 pm. Don’t forget that Washington Park Open Market is also on Sunday, from 10 to 2. There are always some great finds there, especially this time of year.

The Vineyard Greenhouse newsletter informs us that its lease has been renewed with Dukes County for another two years. Great news! The Greenhouse is looking very fall-ish, and greens are still growing inside. On Thursday, Oct. 3, they are offering a session on getting your perennials ready for winter, with soup served from Deon’s Kitchen from 11 to 1.

Happy birthday to Sarah Thomas on Oct. 4! Oct. 5 is the day to celebrate the tireless and always smiling Toni Kaufman! Sweet Charlotte Goeckel will blow out 10 candles on Oct. 6. Happy anniversary to Grace and Albie Robinson on Oct. 7!

Dan Henry celebrates on Oct. 8, along with Donna Joyce and Ben Biron. On Oct. 9, big birthday hugs go to Iris Albert. Leigh Ann Yuen and Todd Rebello also celebrate birthdays on the 9th.

Send me your news!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.