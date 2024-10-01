Poet’s Corner: Morning Glory Corn

Morning Glory Corn
By Michael West
If you told me
I could have only one ear
It would have to be
Morning Glory corn
I’d shuck it clean
Smear butter
Wrap in foil
Heat at 425
And eat —
Are you a typewriter
Or a rotary eater?
Or maybe just maybe
You hop and bite
Hop and bite
At random —
No matter, it’s
So delicious sweet
And salty juicy buttery
Morning Glory corn!
Michael West lives year-round on the Island, where lately he’s been driving Uber. His six novels and four books of poetry are available on Amazon.
