Poet’s Corner: Morning Glory Corn

Morning Glory Corn

By Michael West

If you told me

I could have only one ear

It would have to be

Morning Glory corn

I’d shuck it clean

Smear butter

Wrap in foil

Heat at 425

And eat —

Are you a typewriter

Or a rotary eater?

Or maybe just maybe

You hop and bite

Hop and bite

At random —

No matter, it’s

So delicious sweet

And salty juicy buttery

Morning Glory corn!

Michael West lives year-round on the Island, where lately he’s been driving Uber. His six novels and four books of poetry are available on Amazon.

