Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: Sometimes I enjoy poetry. I might even clip a poem from The Times to read again. I clipped out “There’s a war going on” by Nancy Aronie. I’m still rereading it. She says, ”There’s a war going on and I’m upset that the deer ate my spring tulips …”

I did like a couple of new books: “The Housekeeper’s Secret” takes place in the English countryside mostly from the late 1800s into WWI. Also I liked “The Booklover’s Library,” set in the city of Nottingham. Both are set in England, though quite different. I found them fascinating.

Did you know more books are published in September? Perhaps so we can request them for the holidays.

Are you a Toni Morrison fan? You can still register with our library for the online Phil Weinstein Seminar on Toni Morrison, which starts Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 7 pm, running through Dec. 18.

If you missed the first “Tick Talk” on Zoom, the first program in the series on Sept. 25 was recorded, and can be viewed online at vimeo.com/1012911702. Register for Part Two at the library on Wednesday, Oct, 9, at 3:30 pm, for more on tickborne diseases on Martha’s Vineyard and the alpha-gal syndrome, or red meat allergy.

These programs sound interesting: Try a “Lunch Lecture” tomorrow at the M.V. Museum: “Wild Edibles” with Wampanoag elder Kristina Hook on Friday, Oct. 4, at noon. You will discover her humor, love of sharing recipes, and honoring of her heritage. That evening the MVM’s Oral history curator, Linsey Lee, will join her friend Mara Liasson of NPR for “35 Years of Listening: A Conversation,” at 5:30 pm. There is a fee.

The museum opens a new exhibit on Sunday called the “Secret Life of Seaweed.” Learn the significant role seaweed has had in life on Martha’s Vineyard for centuries. Also see “Human/Nature: Art and Conservation on Martha’s Vineyard,” with landscapes and their histories shown by Island artists, and learn about efforts to safeguard our Island, through January. There is a fee.

As part of a new move to have visitors offer help to sustain our Island, the Lagoon Pond Association now receives a donation from the Nobnocket Boutique Inn when guests stay there. The inn joined Kind Traveler’s “Every Stay Gives Back” community impact program, giving a donation to a local community organization with every guest stay. I hope other businesses will join in to benefit our beautiful Island. Kind Traveler’s “Every Stay Gives Back” program has created a program for hotels and such to support the local community.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Mya Houston. Happy birthday on Sunday to Donald Childs. Pat Benway parties on Monday.

Heard on Main Street: Do you realize that half the people you know are below average? Maybe it’s me.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.