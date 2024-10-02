Memorial service Monday for Muriel and George Cournoyer

George Cournoyer, 92, passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2024, in his home in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., with family present. He was born and raised on the Island, along with his five siblings. After serving in the Korean War, he built two successful businesses, the Dairy Maid on State Road, and the Harborlight in Vineyard Haven, which he later sold to his brother Francis. He earned a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from UMass Amherst, and taught in Potsdam, N.Y. His career was in R&D, mainly in the baking industry.

George is survived by his sister, Jeane Pimental, and by Freddie (Sandra) and Charlie (MaryAnn) Cournoyer. He was preceded in death by his brothers Francis, Eddie, and Donald.



Muriel Bourcier Cournoyer was born and raised in New Bedford along with her six siblings. She passed away on Sept. 14, 2018. She was a devoted mother and wife, a woman of great faith, and believed in the power of prayer. Muriel always wore a smile, carried a tune, and was especially drawn to the beach. She is survived by her brother, Ernest Bourcier.



George married Muriel Bourcier on Jan. 18, 1958. They met on the dance floor, continued their love for dance and music, and were married for more than 60 years. They loved traveling abroad, and retired in Florida. In 2004 they made their home in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. George had an active mind, encouraged everyone to have an attitude of gratitude, and his blindness never deterred his outlook on life.



George and Muriel were the proud parents of five children, Robert, Richard, Ronald Cournoyer, Renee (Greg Sikorski), and Rosemarie (Michael Gildner). They were blessed with 11 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial will be held for George and Muriel Cournoyer on Monday, Oct. 7, at 10:30 am at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven.