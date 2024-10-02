Real Estate Transactions: Sept. 23 – 27, 2024

Aquinnah

Sept. 25, Linda T. Hobbs and the Estate of June D. Noble sold a portion of 461 State Road to Edward Cadenhead, trustee of Ashaski Realty Trust, for $78,184.61.

Edgartown

Sept. 24, Stephen F. Railton, Peter A. Railton, Mark C. Railton, Janet D. Railton, also known as Janet Railton, sold 99 South Summer St. to Shawn M. Byrne for $3,875,000.

Sept. 27, Hilary E. Grannis sold 37 West Tisbury Road to Adam E. Casella and Holly D. Casella for $2,395,000.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 26, Jared Silvia Sr., John Silvia, Lynne Silvia, and Susanne Graham sold 16 Franklin Ave. to Franklin 16 LLC for $1,200,000.

Tisbury

Sept. 23, Stanley R. Call and Elizabeth M. Call sold 92 Winyah Lane to Geoghan E. Coogan, trustee of 92 Winyah Circle Realty Trust, for $1,140,000.

Sept. 25, Tisbury Marina LLC sold 45 Beach Road and 52 Beach Road to Acme Vineyard Haven MA LLC for $8,700,000.

Sept. 27, Richard Palmer, trustee of Mary P. Thifault Irrevocable Declaration of Trust, sold 15 Canterbury Lane to Michael Sawyer and Talita De Souza Ferreira for $1,560,000.

West Tisbury

Sept. 24, GMA Lizette Howze, trustee of GLH 2022 Revocable Trust, sold 46 Crow Hollow Road to William D. Tine and Michele T. Tine for $1,360,000.

Sept. 25, Douglas Fitts sold 70 Naushon Road to Mitchell Bret Benway and Tiffany Caruso Benway for $9,900.