Times survey gives glimpse into high school cultural environment

A survey of a dozen current students and recent graduates of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) shared mixed reactions when asked how inclusive the cultural environment within the walls of the school is.

In an informal set of interviews conducted by The Times over the summer, some students said they felt there was a lack of effort at integrating students of different cultural and racial backgrounds, which is leading to divisions. Others disagreed, and said that the broad range of diversity at the school is, in general, viewed positively, and that it has opened students up to new horizons.

The Times conducted the interviews to provide some on-the-ground context for the release of a much-anticipated equity audit conducted by the public school system in partnership with the national educational nonprofit Mid-Atlantic Equity Consortium (MAEC). The audit was completed in June, so the interviews were intended to provide some context from the students themselves.

As part of the effort, The Times reporter spoke to approximately one dozen students about new policies at the school — including banning the use of smartphones throughout the day, as well as what the culture is like at the high school, what the administration does well, and how the administration could do better.

Here is how eight students who felt comfortable sharing their names answered a series of three broad lines of questioning:

How would you describe the cultural exchange at MVRHS?

Zyler Flanders, 15, a self-described white American: “I think the school does a really bad job at working to integrate Brazilian and American students, and that creates a really harsh division between the students. I think that it would be beneficial to have clubs learning about different cultures and languages from both parties, but I am doubtful that people would donate their time to doing something like that. At the school, I think there is a lack of effort all around.”

Rebecca Mandelli, 18, who identifies as Brazilian American: “We are a very cultural school, and having Brazilian and American cultures was amazing in broadening my worldly perspectives — I know the dynamic is not perfect, but we are learning to co-exist. I think that as the years go by, MVRHS learns to adapt, and the Brazilians start to immerse themselves, like one unit. The thing that helps with that is just how focused the school is with inviting Brazilians into spaces and events and conversations, and I think that the school generally and genuinely makes people feel welcome.”

Victor Valentim, 17, identifying as Brazilian American: “Each group is stuck in their own way: Brazilians, Americans, and Brazilian American students. You don’t see a lot of mixing. I feel like I am very privileged to have my Brazilian roots, and also be from here in America. I have my friends within both groups. But I think it can be hard to get in if you aren’t from that culture, but for me, I am lucky enough to have the language and comfort to talk with both. There’s definitely racism at the school. I feel like many people grew up in the mindset that Brazilians are almost taking over the Island, and that they’re illegal, but you really need to know the people. I think people categorize by the few. It goes further than Brazilians. There’s racism to other groups like Black and Asian people too. It’s hard to change a racist person, and it’s hard to tap into changing it. But I think at our school we have good expectations that are against such behavior. We are lucky to be where we are, and have the standards we have at MVRHS, because we have a system where it’s not OK to be racist.”

Sarah Barros, 16, who says she is a Brazilian immigrant: “I definitely see division between American and Brazilian students … I feel like each group sticks to their own group.”

Nyoka Walters, 17, who identifies as Jamaican American: “I don’t really see too much division between Brazilian and American students. I see more unification. There is a lot of cultural and nationality mixing, there are a lot of mixed Brazilian students, students who have people around them that are Brazilian, Brazilian American students, etc. For me personally, however, I have faced some racism and prejudice from students and teachers in the building as a black person, and I know other people of color feel it too.”

Describe in general the student environment, and how inclusive it feels at MVRHS.

Mandelli: “I think that there are definitely groups that tend to hang out, but I think everyone for the most part is social, accepting, and welcoming.

Connor Graves, 18, who identifies as mixed-race American: “I think just living on an island we’re all pretty bonded in a way. Of course you have your cliques, but there’s rarely a time I’ve never interacted with someone in the building.

Tobias Russel-Schaffer, 18, identifying as a white American: “People have exclusive friend groups. Some people are all right at not playing into it, but I think that’s a minority. For me, socially, it is not fun. I think it’s just high school culture. It’s possible there is more that the school could be doing to address the issue, but I don’t know what that might be.”

Valentim: “People say it’s nothing like the movies, but it kind of is with cliques at MVRHS. Groups of people are commonly dictated by the school you came from, how wealthy you are, and where you come from culturally.”

Walters: “The social environment can be a little hostile. We need more student life and activity. We live on a small Island, and we only talk about people and things. Because our school is so cliquey, you tend to have to change yourself to fit in.”

Can you describe some areas where MVRHS does well in bringing the school together?

Samantha Caldwell, 18, describes herself as a white American: “I have maintained great relationships with my teachers. They really do their best to put in extra effort for their students. A highlight for me was being in Spanish class; my teacher made the class very fun. It was also very tedious, but it was that way for a purpose. I had her for three years.”

Flanders: “In elementary school I didn’t have a lot of friends with the same interests, but at MVRHS I loved doing Performing Arts Center activities, like joining Minnesingers and Soundwave. I definitely was able to find my community.”

Mandelli: “A lot of the things you put into MVRHS you get out. The staff are good at rewarding and recognizing students, and it’s nice to go to school in a place where you feel like you belong.”

Russel-Schaffer: “There are a lot of clubs, and I enjoyed meeting people and doing things that weren’t just strictly academic.”

Barros: “I felt encouraged to try well in my classes and take challenging classes. I took AP African American Studies, and I couldn’t switch out. I still struggle with the English language, and the class was challenging and I felt like I couldn’t do most of the work, but I think staying and having support from my teacher helped me get through it and develop my skills.”

Walters: “Our school is really good with networking, giving students the best opportunities and the best scholarships, and overall making very successful people. I’ve met some really nice people and some really nice teachers. I think on that same coin, if you don’t fit a particular mold, like with art students or students who don’t plan to go to college after high school, administration and teachers don’t really know what to do with you, how to support you, so it can be difficult to figure out postsecondary options. But I think that there are generally a lot of resources for students planning to go to college.”

Nikeya Tankard, a graduate of MVRHS Class of 2024 and former editor-in-chief of the high school newspaper, has served as a reporter and community engagement manager for The MV Times for most of the past year, before starting her freshman year this fall at Connecticut College.