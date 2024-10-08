Amy E. Brown died peacefully at home on Sept. 16, 2024, with the loving support of her family, who were with her during her final journey. She was 96.

Born in Queens, N.Y., Amy (DePersia) graduated from John Adams High School at the age of 16. Shortly after she met a dashing Army Air Force tech sergeant, Ray Brown, and an 80-plus-year love affair began. Amy became a mother and homemaker a year later, a role she would cherish and embrace with the love and attention to detail for which she became known.

In 1971, with her husband Ray, she landed on Martha’s Vineyard, where they bought Captain Levi Jackson’s old house in Edgartown. Amy spent her time between her garden and her “walks” with her husband, which often included following him around the Edgartown Golf course as his caddie. For many years, her garden was a noted feature of the annual Garden Club tour.

When Ray developed health issues in his later years, Amy immersed herself in every detail of his treatments, staying by his side during hospital stays, doing his rehab exercises with him — side by side. Doctors thought she had medical training. Her devotion knew no bounds.

On the night of Sept. 16, Amy joined her beloved Ray. They are together again.

She is survived by her son Robert Brown and his wife Brenda of Naples, Fla.; her son Scott Brown and his wife Lisa of Jupiter, Fla.; her grandsons, Reid Brown and his wife Erika of Warwick, R.I., Todd Brown of Jupiter, Noah Brown and his wife Allie of Van Nuys, Calif., and Cody Brown and his wife Amy of Tequesta, Fla; by her great-grandchildren, Leah Brown, Kayden Brown, Rhys Brown, Barrett Brown, and Rowan Brown; and her nieces, Wynn Wagenseil and Bethany Wall (Wagenseil), and nephew, Chris Wagenseil. She was predeceased by her husband Ray in 2005.

The family would like to thank her friends, Roger Colla for his transportation skills and friendship over the years going back to the “Ray” years; Carol Koser for being there; and Joann Hathaway for her help and companionship.

Although we didn’t know her long, the family would also like to thank Norelle Brooks, who was with our mom in her final days, and cared for her with compassion, as if a member of the family, and always with a sense of humor.

A graveside memorial will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 at noon, with a reception to be held immediately after at the Federated Church in Edgartown