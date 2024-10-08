Gabriella Justino Buzette Gomes

Amanda Gomes and Fillipi Gomes of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Gabriella Justino Buzette Gomes, on Oct. 2, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Gabriella weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces.

John Neary Kokoszka

Jennifer (Neary) Kokoszka and Mark Kokoszka of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, John Neary Kokoszka, on Oct. 2, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. John weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

João Nicolas Pereira Castro

Abla Nascimento and Caio Castro de Oliveira of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, João Nicolas Pereira Castro, on Oct. 2, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. João weighed 7 pounds, 2.6 ounces.

Winona Sky Sherman

Jasmine Sherman and Andrew Sherman of Aquinnah announce the birth of a daughter, Winona Sky Sherman, on Oct. 1, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Winona weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.