Brussels sprouts surprise

This recipe typically surprises people when you tell them what you’re cooking. It’s super-easy, and makes a great side dish, or even an hors d’oeuvre served in ramekins with small forks or demitasse spoons.

Preparing the Brussels sprouts is the most time-consuming aspect, but it is very straightforward. I’ve found that medium-size Brussels sprouts work best. Too big, and you have to cut them in half, which spoils the look. I discovered, too, that cutting a deep X into the bottom of them after you cut off the end of the stem helps the sprouts cook more evenly throughout.

Although the recipe says to toss and season the Brussels sprouts directly on the rimmed baking sheet, I prefer to do it in a large bowl, to ensure that everything is evenly coated. Before pouring the vegetables onto the pan, I spray it lightly with Pam, but of course you can use a little oil instead.

After you put the pan in to bake, move the Brussels sprouts around with a long wooden spoon every 10 or so minutes, to ensure they cook evenly. After about 20 minutes or so, check for doneness by poking a fork into some of the larger ones. Bake until the desired level of softness.

I prepare the dressing while the sprouts are in the oven. Although the recipe calls for only a teaspoon of Dijon mustard, I like to increase it a bit. I also tend to add more pistachios to ½ cup, and don’t chop them. I prefer the crunch you get with them whole. You can toast them dry in the oven for a few minutes to bring out their oils, which enhances their flavor.

When the Brussels sprouts are done, pour them back into the same mixing bowl, stir in the nuts, cherries, and dressing, and enjoy. The dish works well at any temperature. And if you have any left, it keeps well in the refrigerator.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Dried Sweet Cherries and Pistachios

Prep: 15 mins

Roast: 25 mins

Servings: 8

2 lbs. medium-size Brussels sprouts

2 Tbsp. olive oil

½ tsp. salt

dash of pepper

2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

⅓ cup chopped pistachios

½ cup dried sweet cherries

Heat oven to 400°F. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss Brussels sprouts with 1 tablespoon of oil, ¼ teaspoon of salt, and a dash of pepper. Roast at 400° for 25 to 40 minutes, until you can pierce with a fork, mixing every so often.

In a large bowl, whisk vinegar, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, the mustard, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Stir in roasted Brussels sprouts, pistachios, and cherries.