Cribbage Club results

20 members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met last night to play our favorite game. The results were as follows:

First, Ron Ferriera with a grand slam 13/6 +98 card

Second, Byram Devine with an 11/5 +81 card

Third, Bob Hakenson with an 11/5 +52 card

Fourth, David Pothier with a 9/4 +59 card

Fifth, Collin Evanson with a 7/3 +51 card

There were five 24-point hands, two each by Mary Alice Russell and George Giosmas, and Collin Evanson and Ron Ferriera each had one. There were a total of seven skunks, a game won by more than 30 points.

We play every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room. If you like cribbage, come and check us out. Please call or text with questions at 508-524-1220. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp!