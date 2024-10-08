Edgartown Town Column

I’ve been thinking about community a lot lately, what it means to me, and whether it’s something that I truly need. I could give you the answer right off the bat, but I’ll tell you a story instead. I moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., after about four years of living on Martha’s Vineyard. The differences screamed loudly in my face each day as I strolled the streets I’d never seen, and removed yet another parking ticket from the windshield of my car.

I didn’t know a soul, not one. I didn’t move there for comfort, I moved there for growth, for the little girl inside me who couldn’t let go of the idea of all of the things I believed New York would bring me. I tried random jobs as I was finishing my degree, and tried to meet people through a natural, safe environment; coffee shops, small dive bars, jogging in Central Park. Maybe I’d watched too many shows that promised those places were a safe bet for finding new friends and a community within a city of millions of people. But there I was, far from home, and trying to just make anything feel right. I can promise you there weren’t any ridiculous meet-cutes like you see in the movies, and a lot of Ben & Jerry’s, watching the leaves fall outside my window, because I hadn’t yet purchased a TV. My priorities went, bed, couch, then television, and probably food.

I did, however, meet some incredible people, saw wonderful things, and learned more about myself than in all my years of life combined. But as spring rolled around the corner, my sense of community had completely altered itself, into a long-forgotten myth I had once experienced, but could no longer feel.

A few weeks later, I took a trip home to visit my family, and somehow managed to sneak in a few days on the Vineyard before I had to make my decision on resigning the lease or ending it once and for all. I arrived on the ferry, and was greeted by a family friend I hadn’t seen in 15 years. Immediately I was met with tears, and a roaring sense of coming home bubbling up in my chest, a feeling I hadn’t felt in a year. Those few days on the Island fed my soul more than a month in Brooklyn. Walking into a store to pick up a coffee and knowing each person in there, asking how their family was, and seeing the genuine smile cross their face for remembering their birthday, even as belated as it was. Taking myself to breakfast and ending up with a table for five, catching up on a year past with people I’ve met only a few times, but knew and adored.

The genuine connection of the people on this Island to one another is something you can’t recreate anywhere else. The creativity and diversity this Island represents is unlike any other place I have lived.

Long story short, I didn’t resign that lease, and I’ve been on-Island ever since. I’d like to think it’s because I prefer the rolling hills and common sights of deer over the constant sounds of sirens and screaming in the streets, but the honest truth is, it is this community that I needed, and what I want to build my life upon. Maybe one day I’ll go back to the city and experience it all again, but for now I’m cherishing the community that has supported me through my entire adult life.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Ashley Wheeler, ashley@mvtimes.com.