Films on painters Allen Whiting and Heather Neill

There is a splendid double feature by Barbarella and David Fokos on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the M.V. Film Center: “A Painter Who Farms,” centering on Allen Whiting, and “Visions of Home,” about Heather Neill. The two engrossing films explore what compels the artists to create, and pulls back the curtain on their creative process.

Although painting in entirely different styles, Neill’s exquisitely rendered paintings and Whiting’s evocative landscapes pay homage to the beauty of this place we call home.

Neill, who currently lives in rural Pennsylvania, has been coming to the Island for some three decades. Her scenes, whether the well-worn fishing boats in Menemsha, the view out of the old summer cottage she and her wife rent every fall, or gemlike still lives, all celebrate the ordinary with jewellike accuracy.

When approaching a large subject, Neill may take hundreds of photographs to bring back to her studio as references. With such a keen interest in the minutest detail, Neill says, she is open to what the camera catches that she might not initially notice.

However, Neill rebels against being labeled a photorealist: “And I’m not a photographer, so the end result is not going to be the photograph itself. All I want is for it to be my backup hard drive.” Unlike photorealists who strictly adhere to what the camera captures, Neill explains, “I’ve got control over the environment I’m creating.”

She is engagingly articulate about her process, as we follow the creation of a new still life. We see her selecting the objects in a shop in Menemsha, setting them up and photographing the composition, laying out her pigments, preparing her canvas, and the evolution of her painting from start to completion.

As with all her art, this still life of old books and beautiful, small, antique porcelain vessels has a nostalgic air that elevates the ordinary, and the exacting attention to detail makes us notice what we may often overlook.

Speaking about her choice of props, Neill says she is drawn to used objects: “What I’m seeing in that patina is the people who have handled those things, whether it be tools or teacups.” Teacups, indeed, figure prominently in her still lives. Drawn by their luxuriant color, she sees them as a feminine symbol.

Neill is immensely articulate about her muses. We also see the strength of her partnership with her wife Pat, whom she credits with giving her the support necessary to be a full-time artist.

Throughout the film, Neill’s passion clearly comes through, as captured toward the end of the film, when she shares what she would want her grandchildren to say: “This is a woman who followed her bliss and found it … That I didn’t give up on my dreams.”

Where Neill paints with tight realism to make her subjects come alive, Whiting’s approach is loose and suggestive. He captures the effervescence of the Vineyard light and its natural bounty.

Whiting, born and raised on the Island, is a farmer living off the land in West Tisbury, as his family has for 12 generations. Although a small farm, it is a fixture in his identity, and often inspires Whiting’s subject matter. But the connection between being a farmer and an artist goes further. “The best way to be a painter is to shovel manure and get your humility in line,” he says with his characteristic dry wit.

Whether setting up his easel to paint his farm or other breathtaking locations around the Vineyard, Whiting answers the question about why he likes working outside: “It’s my comfort zone.” He says of artists who use photographs, “Take your camera and throw it in the surf … By working in front of nature, that’s where I hope to find the answers.”

Chris Morse, owner of the Granary Gallery, which represents Whiting, shares his approach: “[Whiting] can paint with great effect with the conservation of stroke. He can get wind-torn shrubs with a stroke of red. It’s like the landscape is speaking to him. He doesn’t have to overly noodle every bit.”

Speaking about just sitting down to work, Whiting offers, “It’s like dancing, or cooking, or making love. Sometimes you gotta put the book down and go for it.”

Barbarella Fokos, who will be doing a Q and A after the screening along with husband David, wrote about what motivated them to create “Visions of Home” and “A Painter Who Farms”: “We were inspired to make these films because of our own deep connection to Martha’s Vineyard, and a shared love for the Island that resonates with the artists we feature. Both Allen and Heather’s work reflect a reverence for place and simplicity that mirrors what we feel for the Island ourselves. We wanted to capture their creative processes and personal stories, not just as admirers of their art, but as fellow Island enthusiasts who understand the special magic that inspires their work.”

“Visions of Home” and “A Painter Who Farms” play on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 7:30 pm, followed by a Q and A with directors David and Barbarella Fokos. For tickets and information, visit bit.ly/MVFC_FokosArtistFilms.