M.V. Cancer Support Group celebrates 30 years

No one needs to face cancer alone; that’s the message that comes through loud and clear when speaking with M.V. Cancer Support Group board members Annemarie Donahue, Margie Meltzer, and Myra Stark. These women and seven other board members volunteer their time to run a remarkable nonprofit support organization that offers emotional and financial help.

The group’s origins began in 1985, when Kate Healy, a young wife and mother, placed an ad in the paper: “I have cancer. If you do, or are close to someone who does, we can help each other.” Cathy Perrigo, a young single mom who also had breast cancer, answered the ad, and the two began meeting at each other’s homes to share their stories, fears, and hopes.

Three years later, enough women with breast cancer had joined that the group began meeting in the doctors’ library at the M.V. Hospital once a week.

Donahue writes about brainstorming names for the group: “They first considered Bosom Buddies, but didn’t think that would be appropriate if patients with other types of cancer started attending, which is exactly what happened. We then decided that the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group sounded perfect!” The group welcomes not just patients but also families, friends, and caregivers. Donahue recalls those early days: “What happened sitting around the table week after week, month after month, year after year, listening to these patients’ stories was, quite frankly, heartbreaking. Due to a rigorous treatment schedule, which usually included chemo, radiation, and/or surgery, they weren’t able to work, and were unable to pay their bills. So we started discussing how we wanted to do something about that.”

In 1994, they sought and received not-for-profit status, became incorporated, and started raising money to help year-round Island cancer patients and their families with many of the costs not covered by insurance, such as transportation, hotel stays, medical expenses, gas, parking, and the like.

“We get somewhere between two and six requests per month. We estimate that in the past 30 years, we have given out some $1.5 million,” says Meltzer. “We’re proud of that. We’ve made so many lives better.”

Applying is simple, with the straightforward application available on the website’s Financial Assistance page. Anyone can apply up to twice a calendar year, with a $5,000 cap per person. “We never ask for a financial statement,” Stark assures. Donahue adds, “People are reaching out because they know we will help them.”

Meltzer says, “It was such a joy to establish the nonprofit, because we wanted to help these people with money who need it.”

The group raises funds through private and memorial donations, grants, and three fundraisers: Daffodil Time in the spring, the Tennis Tournament in the summer, and the Brunch Under the Tent each fall. This year’s is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Farm Neck Golf Club.

It is always a moving event. There will be a lovely brunch and silent auction, and Phil daRosa will perform. “It’s a way for people who may not even know exactly what we do to come to it, as well as our regulars,” explains Donahue.

The group’s efforts are carried out by volunteers, which allows virtually all the funds, except for supplies and social media to spread the word, to go directly to Island recipients.

The weekly Wednesday confidential support group meetings on Zoom at 5 pm are central to the organization’s efforts. Patients, caretakers, friends, and family are welcome to share or listen. “These regular attendees,” Donahue reflects, “I’m so awed by them, because so many of them have been going through tremendous challenges with their cancer, and they come on the screen and share their stories.” Stark adds, “I think people who come to the meetings and find the compassion and love have an easier time of it.”

The website abounds with helpful information and links. On the resources page alone, categories include transportation, hospitals, and cancer centers, discounted lodgings in Cape Cod and Boston, informative articles, and helpful support services.

The M.V. Cancer Support Group is fueled by those who are passionate about helping. As its website suggests, for anyone in need, “Find your community with us.”

For more information, visit mvcancersupport.org or call 508-627-7958, or 508-693-8296. For tickets for October Brunch Under the Tent, from 10 am to 12:30 pm, visit https://bit.ly/MVCS_BrunchUnderTentTix.

Send your email to mvcancersgroup@gmail.com to sign up for the Zoom link to the weekly support group meetings on Wednesdays at 5 pm. Information for financial assistance can be found at mvcancersupport.org/financial-assistance.