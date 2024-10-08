Oak Bluffs Town Column

“Surviving as a people in the face of a society that wanted to dispossess them and deny who they were was their greatest contest. It is a struggle — a fundamentally colonial one — that has lasted to this very day.” —David J. Silverman, “This Land Is Their Land”

Indigenous Peoples Day will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 14. This holiday was recognized and made official in 2021 to honor the legacy, impact, and contributions of native people throughout the U.S. Here on this Island we know as Martha’s Vineyard, it feels especially fitting that we honor the Wampanoag people who first settled here, and still call Noepe their home.

Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary will honor Indigenous Peoples Day on Sunday, Oct. 13, with speakers, drumming, and activities from 2 to 3:30 pm. There is limited seating; bring your own chair.

Yom Kippur begins at sunset on Friday, Oct. 11. This holiest Jewish holiday, the Day of Atonement ends the 10 days of High Holidays on the Jewish calendar. It is a time of reflection that ends the next day at nightfall, with celebration, food, and music.

Oak Bluffs library will help you make a fabric pumpkin on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 1 to 3 pm. Register for the class; supplies are provided. Live music at the library is on Oct. 16, from 2 to 3:30 pm, featuring Rick O’Gorman.

The Galaxy Gallery on Dukes County Avenue will host the Habitat for Humanity Secondhand Art Show from Oct. 11 through 14. This is a fabulous opportunity to see and purchase works of art donated by Island artists. All proceeds benefit the important work of Habitat, helping Islanders become homeowners. The reception for the show takes place on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 4 to 6 pm, where you will get to mingle with the artists. The Gallery is open from 11 am to 5 pm through the weekend. On Monday the 14th, the Galaxy yard becomes an Artists’ Yard Sale from 10 am to 3 pm, another great opportunity to find that perfect piece of local art for your home.

Happy birthday on Oct. 10 to my good friend and Innkeeper extraordinaire, Rhonda Albert. We also celebrate Anita Billings on the 10th — and we remember our dear Leah Mercaldo, while sending birthday love to her twin, Deirdre O’Connor.

Jeffrey Ciciora makes us smile each week by telling us to “Enjoy your Saturday, everyone!” so be sure to make him smile with a Happy Birthday hug on Oct. 12! He shares the day with the lovely Grace Robinson. Mark Lippman will celebrate his birthday on Oct. 13, which is also the birthday of someone we all miss, Dennis Redican. Alexis Moreis celebrates on the 13th also. Birthday salutes to Officer Jillian Sedlier Clark on Oct. 14, and birthday hugs to Jennifer Combra. Happy birthday to Oak Bluffs artist Renee Balter on the 16th.

Now let’s enjoy the weeks leading up to Halloween without any mention of Christmas yet, please!

Send me your news!

