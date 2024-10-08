Poet’s Corner: She Remains Silent No Longer

She Remains Silent No Longer

By Louise LoCascio Matarazzo

Being raised to please others

It was difficult for her to ask

for what she wanted.

Being reprimanded for not doing things Right.

She silently walked around her kitchen,

Stepping on her own broken heart.

Saying Could-a’ Should-a’

To stamp out his harmful words.

Words that had disintegrated into the ashes

of his non-love. Words that had

sabotaged her self-esteem.

Words that had stamped out her light.

Until one day, desperately holding on to

a slim thought shining out of the darkness,

she stopped trying to be the person

someone else wanted her to be.

Stopped being like a porcelain decorative

Cheshire Cat with a perpetual smile on her face.

And remaining silent no longer

She bought a one-way ticket to Italy,

A bottle of Sangiovese wine

And like Demeter who goes searching

For her daughter Persephone,

She went searching for her own innocent heart.

Louise LoCascio Matarazzo is an artist and a writer. She has published a memoir, “Between Two Worlds: Sicily and America,” the story of an American daughter who traveled to Sicily to unravel her family’s secret past.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.