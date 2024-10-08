Real Estate Transactions: Sept. 30 – Oct. 4, 2024

Edgartown

Sept. 30, Shane A. BenDavid and Dina N. BenDavid sold 18 Cormorant Circle to Bradley Alan Lukanic and Jennifer Logun, trustees of Bradley Alan Lukanic Trust and Jennifer Logun Trust, for $1,900,000

Sept. 30, Gary Daula Vineyard Designs LLC sold 183 Upper Main St. to Thomas Michael Duncan II and Nicole Cherie Duncan, trustees of Duncan Living Trust, for $5,000,000.

Oct. 2, Isabelle Lew, trustee of JKL Realty Trust, sold 119 South Water St. to Geoffrey L. Berger and Dana C. Berger, trustees of Joint Revocable Trust of Geoffrey L. Berger and Dana C. Berger, for $3,860,000.

Oct. 2, David Croteau and Mary Ellen Croteau sold 18 Pent Lane to Thomas L. Applegate IV, trustee of Lucille Nominee Trust, for $3,750,000.

Oct. 3, Edgewood 40 Inc. sold 40 Edgewood Drive to Lauren Wesley Wilson for $2,750,000.

Oct. 4, Richard A. Biros, the Estate of Richard R. Biros, and Martha M. Biros sold 10 Farm Way to Barron Fitzgerald Wallace and Lisa Renee Wallace, trustees of Wallace Family Trust, for $1,585,000.

Oak Bluffs

Oct. 2, Melissa Petrosinelli, formerly known as Melissa L. Kanavel, and John C. Kanavel, sold 76 Eastville Ave. to Thiago Muniz for $875,000.

Oct. 2, Dagmar Fichtel and Debra Coccoro, trustees of June D. Lakso Irrevocable Trust, sold 11 Winemack St. to Stephanie Lawson-Muhammad and Khalil G. Muhammad for $1,300,000.

Oct. 2, Jane L. Culbert, trustee of Culbert Vineyard Realty Trust, and John T. Culbert, trustee of John T. Culbert Revocable Trust, and Robert A. Culbert, sold 46 Waterview Road to Stephen E. Adamo and Susan B. Adamo for $1,350,000.

Oct. 4, Bruce R. McNamee and Mary M. McNamee sold 21 Pheasant Lane to Bruce Coram Jr. and Donella Coram for $1,550,000.

Oct. 4, Gary Reichert and Ronnie J. Matsil sold 26 Sea Glen Road to Charlie Deshazer and Sylvia Thomas Ballinger for $1,310,000.

Oct. 4, Patti Peck, trustee of Patti Peck Family Trust, and James S. King, trustee of James S. King Trust, sold 3 Canonicus Ave. to Eric A. Addo and Jessica W. Huang for $2,100,000.

Tisbury

Sept. 30, Petro-Tech LLC sold 44 Evelyn Way to Bartlett Realty Co. Inc. for $1,250,000.

Oct. 2, Debra K. Delorenzo and Arthur E. Delorenzo sold 23 Strawberry Fields Way and 189 Winyah Lane to Adam Reuben and Allyson DoLorenzo for $1,600,000.

Oct. 3, Elizabeth H.M. Bonneau sold 18 Goah Way to Elizabeth Edwards Harris and Chase Garretson for $1,081,892.

Oct. 4, Deborah A. Espinoza and Raule Espinoza sold 76 Circuit Ave. to Salie Schoneboom for $1,300,000.

West Tisbury

Sept. 30, David Weagle and Linley Dolby sold 26 Flint Hill Road to Mark A. Lustbader and Dana L. Lustbader for $1,475,000.

Sept. 30, Skindog Properties LLC sold 23 Alex Way to Patricia Vance, trustee of Patricia Vance Revocable Trust, for $2,765,000.

Oct. 3, James L. Sylvia, trustee of James L. Sylvia Trust, sold 210 Skiffs Lane to Wayne A. Sylvia, trustee of Sylvia Realty Trust, for $250,000.

Oct. 4, Caroline R. Flanders, trustee of Second Street Trust, sold 87 Longview Road to Devon Pope, trustee of Jeffrey L. Pope & Nancy Defoe Pope Irrevocable Trust, for $660,000.

Oct. 4, David A. Poldoian sold 42 Naushon Road to Deborah J. Klugman and Thomas B. Trimble, trustees of DK Cuttyhunk Realty Trust, for $3,750,000.