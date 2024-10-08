A space for grief and hope on October 7 anniversary

1 of 2

It was a somber mood inside the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center on Monday night as the congregation — along with representatives from faith groups across the Island — gathered in remembrance of the October 7th attack on Israeli citizens and Israel Defense Forces soldiers a year ago to the day.

The intent of the service — and with synagogues and others across the country holding similar events — was to offer comfort to participants while mourning the deaths and kidnappings of Israelis, migrant workers, and soldiers, and to pray for the release of hostages and a peaceful resolution. The local remembrance was also to pray for a “future of peace, security and freedom for all who live on the land,” as the Center stated in anticipation of Monday evening.

“Grieving is so important, and I want to be in solidarity with Israelis… and people of all backgrounds,” Rabbi Caryn Broitman said in reflection of the evening. “I want to personally pray for an end to war and a future of life.”

The Vineyard Haven service was attended by about 75 people in person, and joined by about 25 more over Zoom.

On October 7th of last year, Hamas, a group the U.S. recognizes as a terrorist organization, launched an attack against Israel that killed more than 1,200 Israelis, and took some 250 people hostage. According to U.S. officials, an estimated 97 hostages remain held in Gaza today. After that day in 2023, according to the United Nations, Israel went on a military offensive operation that has killed over 41,000 Palestinians, with over 97,000 more injured, per the latest reports from the Gaza Health Ministry.

The on-going war in the Middle East is a divisive issue in the United States, including here on the Vineyard, and Rabbi Broitman was hoping to hold space for the difficult feelings that have arisen regarding this subject. While she looks to brighter days ahead, “even after a year, it feels too close,” she said.

Rabbi Broitman started the service with a grateful acknowledgement of the Island community and her congregation and staff, and said she was thankful for their support in healing from the aftermath of the attacks. She then began singing a song that alternated between Hebrew and English, with musical accompaniment by Eric Johnson on guitar and Deborah Strauss on violin.

After the song filled the room and Rabbi Broitman had set the tone for the service, she motioned to seven unlit candles on a small table before her. The seven candles, for October 7th, each had a story to tell. They would be lit one by one throughout the service, beginning with the first candle that represented pain. This candle stands for “pain felt from far away, but also so close to us,” Broitman said.

The candles were lit by Hebrew Center leadership, as well as clergy members from other churches on the Island, as a way of including other faiths in the night’s service. “Our fellow houses of worship have been incredibly supportive,” Rabbi Broitman said of their presence at Monday’s remembrance.

The second candle stood for grief. After it was lit by a pastor, a poem was read by a congregation member. This poem, called “By Day” by Rachel Sharansky Danziger, ended with the question, “How can one be tranquil / When we have lost for all eternity / More than one thousand hearts?” After the poem, Rabbi Broitman led the congregation through “A Lament for Be’eri,” by Yagel Harush, which was written after the events of October 7th.

The third candle, for courage, was lit by a Baptist pastor. “There are so many stories of courage,” Rabbi Broitman said, “We honor their courage: Jews, Muslims, Christians, people of all backgrounds who put the saving of life above all else — we honor their courage.”

A Priest from Grace Episcopal Church of Martha’s Vineyard lit the fourth candle, which was in honor of the families of the hostages, both who have passed and those who are still held captive.

The fifth candle represented prayer, and its lighting was followed by a song performed by Katie Mayhew, in both Hebrew and English. Rabbi Broitman introduced the song, saying the “power of prayer to heal and affect change” was the message of the fifth candle. Mayhews’ voice echoed across the white-walled hall, as she sang the lyrics, “what have we done, what can grow here.”

After Mayhews’ tribute to prayer through song, it was time to light the sixth candle, representing peace. A prayer for peace was read, and around the room, some audience members wiped tears from their eyes as they recited the poem along with Rabbi Broitman.

The seventh candle represented hope. The match had to be struck a few times before it ignited, but the candle was lit all the same. Toni Kauffman of the NAACP read a poem called “Tiny Seed” as the service came to a close. The poem was about growing hope and new life through tragedy.

Rabbi Broitman invited the congregation to stand as the service ended with a song. The lyrics were based on a poem written by a Jewish prisoner on the walls of the Gestapo prison in Germany.

The poem read, “I believe in the sun / Even when it is not shining.” This was the message everyone was left with after the service on Monday.