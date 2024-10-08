Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: “I have noticed that even people who claim everything is predestined and that we can do nothing to change it will still look before they cross the street.” —Stephen Hawking

I’ve been going through old photographs and letters. It’s fun, because I recognize Aunt Alice as the old lady I met years ago in D.C. In her nineties, after selling her house on the coast in California, she’d come East to have her nephew help her settle into a place for her last years. But she happened to be walking across the Mall in D.C. one lunchtime when she met my husband, her great-nephew, whom she hadn’t seen for years. I was happy to enjoy a dinner with her before she continued on her way to the Island where she was born.

Our Vineyard Haven library will hold a pop-up book sale for the Library Capital Campaign on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 am to 2 pm, at 15 Church St., across the street from the Playhouse. Street parking only. No book donations will be accepted there; call the library to schedule such.

The library’s first program in the ticks series on Sept. 25 was recorded, and can now be viewed online at vimeo.com/1012911702.

The Vineyard Haven library will also host “Hiking New England,” a free slideshow about hiking sites in New England with Jeff Romano. This is based on itineraries in his latest guidebook, “100 Classic Hikes New England.” Join Jeff on the main floor, with refreshments, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 6 pm. He will answer questions on planning your next hiking adventure.

Island Action Climate Network is better known as ICAN. ICAN will have a booth at the upcoming Ag Hall Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 20, for a Halloween Costume swap. Bring an item and/or take an item. ICAN is also forming a Climate Book Club at the West Tisbury Library beginning at 4 pm on Sunday Oct 20, at 4 pm. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up and get your copy of the book.

Jeanine Tesori’s new opera, “Grounded,” wrestles with the ethics and psychological toll of 21st century warfare. Mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo portrays Jess, a hotshot fighter pilot whose unplanned pregnancy takes her out of the cockpit and lands her in Las Vegas, operating a Reaper drone halfway around the world. She struggles with this new way of doing battle, and fights to maintain her sanity and her soul, as she is called to rain down death by remote control. At the M.V. Film Center on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 1 pm.

Did you know that the Edgartown library has an Opera Club?

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out Saturday to Ryan David Dunbar, Lee Lowe, and Chris Lowe. Happy birthday to Heather Angelastro and David Finkelstein on Sunday.

Heard on Main Street: A conscience is what hurts when all your other parts feel so good.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.