After a courageous fight, Anthony Jon-Christopher DeHaro (“Tony”) lost his battle with cancer on Sept. 27, 2024, at the age of 55.

Born on Feb. 22, 1969, in Longview, Wash., to Nancy (Hogg) and Frenchy DeHaro, Tony was a natural charmer who excelled in various sports, and brought tremendous pride to his parents.

Given an initial prognosis of two years, Tony faced his illness with remarkable strength and resilience, living an additional six incredible years, a testament to his indomitable spirit. An unparalleled storyteller, he had a gift for making people laugh, often finding joy in the simplest moments. He loved the ocean (and swimming out as far as he could), dancing into the wee hours, ghost-hunting adventures, and spending time with friends and family.

Tony’s deep love for his family was evident in his thoughtfulness; he never forgot a birthday or special occasion. His infectious smile, vibrant personality, and enormous heart will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Monica Sloditskie, and her children, Amanda, Michael, and Taylor; his sisters, Michelle and Niki, along with their daughters, Samantha and Julia Bettencourt, and Harper and Thayer Kelly; his grandnephew, Nolan Smith; and by countless friends and extended family in the South, where he spent a large portion of his life. He was predeceased by his parents, Frenchy and Nancy.

A celebration of Tony’s life will take place on Nov. 16 at 3 pm at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs. We invite you to join us in celebrating his life, and throwing a party we know he would approve of. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the MV Cancer Support Group, online at mvcancersupport.org/donate.