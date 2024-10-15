Davis, Steamship reach advisory capacity agreement

Steamship Authority general manager Bob Davis will be taking on a senior advisor role after stepping down from the ferry line’s top position next year.

Davis is slated to begin as a senior advisor to the Steamship board on November 1, 2025 for a period not to exceed 18 months, and will be paid the same amount as his current general manager salary of $215,800.

The Steamship board approved of Davis’ new arrangement at its Thursday meeting after a forty-minute executive session.

Davis announced last month that he would be stepping down as general manager. His decision came in the wake of a number of crew shortages that resulted in many ferry cancellations; there have also been complaints from board members and the public about poor communication over cancellations and that the ferry line’s website and reservation system have been delayed.

On Thursday, board chair and Barnstable representative Robert Jones also appointed members to a new search committee to find Davis’ replacement. Jones, Vineyard representative Jim Malkin, along with port council chair Rob Munier from Falmouth and vice chair Nat Lowell from Nantucket will serve on the search committee.

Jones said at the meeting that the board will keep the public informed regarding any decisions the committee makes, but he did not discuss specifics.

Davis shared at the meeting that he has reached out to executive search firms to aid in the hunt for his replacement.