Edgartown Town Column

It was quite the spectacle last Thursday, witnessing the aurora borealis sweep across our skies in vibrant, deep reds, purples, and greens. I had never seen anything like it. Endless photos circulated around immediately after the storm passed, yet nothing could ever compare to the sight itself. Completely awestruck I lay there in my backyard taking it all in, its beauty, magic, and slight concern. Is that something that should have reached us? As much as I was in utter disbelief of the colors painted across the sky like a Bob Ross painting, I sat and wondered, Was this a bad sign of the geomagnetic storm reaching much farther than anticipated?

Monday was Indigenous Peoples Day, an incredibly important date to commemorate the rich histories and celebrate the cultures of the people who first called this place home. It allows all of us to take time to reflect, respect, and honor indigenous people across all cultures in America.

This Saturday, Oct. 19, is the Martha’s Vineyard Brunch Run/Walk. From 8 to 11 am, join your fellow community members for a race unlike any other, presented by the Edgartown Board of Trade. Participants can pick their distance, whether that be one mile, 5k or 10k. Immediately following the race, this event includes a brunch party with fantastic brunch-style snacks and beverages.

Nothing says fall more than celebrating gourd season with this fun take on bread. Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 to noon, Teri, an Island breadmaker, will walk participants through the steps of bread baking, including making your own dough as well as shaping and rolling dough into pumpkins. All participants will make their own bread to take home with them. Preregistration is required. Please contact Lindsay with any allergy or food restriction questions at lbrown@thetrustees.org.

Edgartown library is hosting an author talk with Dianne C. Braley on her newest novel, “The Summer Before,” from 3 to 4 pm. Join in for a Q and A, discussion, book sale, and signing, with light refreshments, on Oct. 19.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Ashley Wheeler, ashley@mvtimes.com.