Oak Bluffs Town Column

“October is the treasure of the year, and all the months pay bounty to her store.” —Paul Laurence Dunbar

The brightest super moon of 2024 is rising on Oct. 17. This full moon of October is occurring when the moon’s orbit brings it closer to the earth, making it the fourth super moon of the year. This year it is the “Hunter’s Moon,” the name given to the first full moon to follow the Harvest Moon. The name also signifies the time of year for hunters to prepare for the winter months ahead by filling their larders. Put down the paper and get out to see this gorgeous bright moon! Howling is optional.

Our hearts go out to the many people affected by two hurricanes in a row. My favorite spot in Florida was hit hard by Milton; the flooding and the sand piled in the streets are a nightmare. Thank you to the people helping the recovery.

Do you miss the Ocean View? The popcorn, the chicken wings, the fireplace, the people? Before Islanders Talk, it was the place to get the weekly Island news and gossip. Ocean View Regulars (and irregulars) are gathering for a reunion this Thursday, Oct. 17, at the P.A. Club. Stop by, starting at 4 pm, to be where “everybody knows your name.”

The M.V. Agricultural Society’s annual Harvest Festival is Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Agricultural Hall. This favorite fall event runs from 10 am to 2 pm, and the schedule is filled with fun activities and exhibitions for all ages, including pumpkin carving, cider-pressing, pie-eating contest, a hay maze, and more. It’s free, it’s fun, don’t miss it.

While on the MV Ag Society website, I saw that the Barn Raiser’s Ball is Saturday, Nov. 2. During the day, from 10 am to 1 pm, all ages are invited for “Barn Raiser’s Day” to come to the Ag Hall and construct your own tiny barn; materials will be provided, and prizes will be awarded! Then at 7 pm, bring a dessert to share and join the ball, featuring Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish. I have learned two things about this event: Arrive hungry, as the desserts are amazing, and wear your dancing shoes.

On Saturday, Oct. 19 there will be a celebration of the fabulous life of Louisa Leuning. To know Louisa was to love her, and be loved by her. Friends and family will gather at the P.A. Club at 5 pm to share stories and comfort. Something tells me there will be music!

Happy October birthdays! Nina Lombardi Kiendzior celebrates on the 17th. Birthday hugs to Deb Hart on the 18th. Deb shares the day with Valerie Cooper and Kendra Yale. Jeanne Holenko and Saige Araujo blow their candles out on the 20th! Islanders Talk founder Lori Robinson Fisher is remembered on Oct. 21. It is 18 candles for Wyatt Loughman on the 23rd, which truly makes me feel old!

