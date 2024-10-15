Poet’s Corner: Sometimes

Sometimes
By Bradford Rowe
I was born with wings
Folded up inside my veil
Premature, jaundiced
Given someone else’s blood
Like a chick kicked out of the nest
Too soon but just right
I could fly instinctually
The only way to find my limits
Like Prometheus I flew too high
And burned my wings
Six year old undiagnosed
Brain injury. Years to regrow my wings
Yet with every two feathers life would
Pull out one but fly again i would
I didn’t learn my lesson, at 24
Filled with insights and real or imagined
Visions keys to reality and unreality
Burned again my mature feathers lost
Teased with knowledge of life beyond life
Grounded forever, tortured with sky memories
Until an angel took pity on me
Taught me how to love this earthly time
I was the string, she the magnificent kite
She flew beyond me, the string broken
I watched her disappear into the heavens
I curse the knowledge I’ve paid so dearly for
Sometimes
Poet Bradford Rowe is from Plymouth, and he is a regular Martha’s Vineyard summer visitor.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.