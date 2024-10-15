Poet’s Corner: Sometimes

Sometimes

By Bradford Rowe

I was born with wings

Folded up inside my veil

Premature, jaundiced

Given someone else’s blood

Like a chick kicked out of the nest

Too soon but just right

I could fly instinctually

The only way to find my limits

Like Prometheus I flew too high

And burned my wings

Six year old undiagnosed

Brain injury. Years to regrow my wings

Yet with every two feathers life would

Pull out one but fly again i would

I didn’t learn my lesson, at 24

Filled with insights and real or imagined

Visions keys to reality and unreality

Burned again my mature feathers lost

Teased with knowledge of life beyond life

Grounded forever, tortured with sky memories

Until an angel took pity on me

Taught me how to love this earthly time

I was the string, she the magnificent kite

She flew beyond me, the string broken

I watched her disappear into the heavens

I curse the knowledge I’ve paid so dearly for

Sometimes

Poet Bradford Rowe is from Plymouth, and he is a regular Martha’s Vineyard summer visitor.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.