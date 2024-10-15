Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: Annual Crop Walk, ending hunger one step at a time, is Sunday. Gather at St. Augustine’s before 1:30 pm to donate, or simply cheer.

The M.V. Film Society presents the Women In Film Festival this weekend, a celebration of women in film, in front and behind the camera, featuring cinematic stories not usually told from a woman’s perspective.

Harriet Bernstein is showing abstract acrylic paintings on the lower level of the Vineyard Haven library through Halloween. Island artists interested can call 508-696-4211.

Beach BeFrienders will be needed in our town on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8 to 10 am, at Lagoon Landing, Owen Park, and the Tashmoo Opening. Volunteers will get you started with bags and gloves.

The M.V. Museum offers a new exhibit: “Generations: A Legacy of Art and Culture,” centered on an extraordinary wampum belt made by Aquinnah Wampanoag tribal elder Donald Widdiss, and the Widdiss family artists. Includes personal stories, pottery made by Donald’s mother Gladys and his son Heath, and wampum art by Donald’s son Jason, and personal stories. On view through February.

Liz Villard leads a tour in the Old Village Cemetery behind our town hall on Oct. 22, at 3 pm. Call M.V. Museum at 508-627-4441 to sign up; there is a fee.

Did you know that our library offers students Brainfuse Help on homework and preparing for SAT and PSAT? All the kids need is a library card. Find out more at vhlibrary.org/Homework.shtml.

Hike the Camino de Santiago with Polly Simpkins at 6 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The Camino de Santiago, an ancient pilgrim route that stretches across Europe, comes together in Santiago in northwest Spain. The trails pass through parts of France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Poland, and Italy. The talk will be on the main floor of the V.H. library, with refreshments.

Polly left Martha’s Vineyard in 2023 to hike 500 miles through the Pyrenees, from southern France to Santiago, Spain, taking 42 days. Polly will share the sights, sounds, and spiritual aspects of the Camino that make so many plan to take this journey.

Celebrate Halloween on Zoom with our V.H. library by enjoying “Even More Haunted Lighthouses of New England” with author Jeremy D’Entremont on Monday, Oct. 28, at 7 pm. Register at vhlibrary.org.

Kids are invited to party at the V.H. Library on Halloween from 5 to 8 pm, with spooktacular cider and candy.

The Tisbury Senior Center invites preschoolers to join in a safe Halloween. The COA will subsidize candy for the little ghosts and goblins. Bring candy to share, and a decorated car, so kids get a bag of treats. Call 508-696-4205 or email amcdonough@tisburyma.gov to reserve a spot in the lot for your car.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go tomorrow to Ryan Angelastro, son of Heather and Paul. Happy birthday to Dylan Jacobs on Monday. And belated greetings to Harland J. Gibbs, who turned 93 on Oct. 5.

