West Tisbury Town Column

I am writing this on Dictionary Day. If that isn’t a perfect holiday, I don’t know what is. My Oxford English Dictionary was one of the best presents that Mike ever gave me, commemorating my first Christmas as West Tisbury columnist. That was 20 years ago this December. My beloved dictionary has lost its dust jacket long ago, and its cover is well-worn. It is my constant writing companion and reference. To all who treasure words and paper and serendipity, Happy Dictionary Day.

When I ran into Evan Fielder last week, he was beaming with happiness. He and Christine have a new grandson. Owen Douglas Fielder was born on Sept. 7 to Bill and Olivia Fielder. Cindy Higham is Olivia’s mom, Owen’s other grandmother. Welcome to the world, Owen. Can’t wait to meet you.

Harriet Bernstein is having an exhibition of her paintings at the Vineyard Haven library. They will be there through the end of October.

The October exhibition at our library is a collection of quilts by the Island Quilters Circle, a group of quilters that meets at the library throughout the year. Their work is gorgeous, and definitely worth a visit. They will be featured at a reception on Saturday, Oct. 26, from noon to 1:30.

Other library events this week include a Halloween costume-making workshop led by Hugh Phear on Saturday, Oct. 19, 1:30 to 3:30 pm. Participants of all ages are welcome, even grownups. There will be materials on hand, but everyone is encouraged to bring any special supplies they would like to use or share. The M.V. Community Seed Library will be at the Ag Hall on Sunday during the Harvest Festival, from 10 to 2. Back at the library, Heidi Drew will lead an improv acting class at noon for ages 16 and up. At 2:30, Laura Stanfield Prichard will talk and lead a sing-along of hits from current Broadway musicals.

M.V. Democrats’ monthly meeting is on Zoom this Saturday morning, beginning at 9:30. Grace O’Sullivan, campaign organizer for Elizabeth Warrren, will be the featured guest. For information: demsmv@gmail.com.

Early voting for the presidential election will begin this Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Public Safety Building on State Road. Hours are:

Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 to 2 pm

Monday, Oct. 21, to Friday, October 25, 8 to 11 am

Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 to 5 pm

Monday, Oct. 28, to Friday, Nov. 1, 8 to 11 am

Saturday, Oct. 26, is the last day to register to vote in the presidential election on Nov. 5.

Kib and Tess Bramhall were honored at a ceremony last Wednesday at the Grange. Friends, admirers, and community members gathered as the Bramhalls received the Community Foundation’s 41st Creative Living Award. Congratulations to you both.

Iyla Bohan has been riding for several years now, and I have had the pleasure of watching her and other kids at their lessons. Now they are participating in horse shows. On a recent Sunday morning, I went to a show at the Ag Hall’s horse ring. Iyla wasn’t riding, but she and her mom, Steph DaRosa, were there to help out. The sun was warm. Watching the young riders sitting upright astride their horses, guiding them through their paces, was impressive. I guess this is to be a new part of my life.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.