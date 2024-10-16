1 of 14

On Sept. 25th, a magnificent family of life-size Indian elephant sculptures from the Great Elephant Migration arrived on the Island. This prominently displayed trio stands on the front lawn of the Harbor View Hotel in Edgartown, gazing out onto the harbor. On Saturday, Oct. 12, I got the opportunity to attend the “Elephant Blessing,” and I turned into an excited little kid. Like so many folks, I am a bit in awe of elephants.

A little background from defenders.org: “Elephants are highly intelligent and ecologically important. They are also a symbol of loyalty and compassion, but because of the illegal trade of their ivory, tragically elephants have also become a symbol of international wildlife trafficking.”

The Great Elephant Migration is a worldwide fundraising effort to bring 100 stunning Indian elephants, created by the Coexistence Collective, a community of 200 indigenous artisans from the Nilgiri Hills of South India, to share their story with the world. The sculptures are made out of lantana, an invasive, non-native plant that destroys biodiversity, and has overrun 40 percent of South India’s protected lands.

Through art, storytelling, and community engagement, those behind the Great Elephant Migration initiative hope to raise awareness about the plight of elephants and other wildlife, and to protect biodiversity. The creation of the elephants also supports sustainable employment for indigenous communities in Tamil Nadu.

The elephant family at Harbor View includes Rajesh, a nine-foot-tall male; Chitra, the matriarch, with a glint in her eye; and adorable Jothi, the calf. Weighing up to 600 pounds, this family of pachyderms have had quite a trip, traveling across the globe. Harbor View Hotel owner Bernard Chiu purchased the sculptures as a gesture of support for this important cause.

“We are honored to provide a home for Rajesh, Chitra, and Jothi,” said Chiu. “They represent not only the beauty of these majestic creatures, but also a larger mission: to inspire communities around the world to coexist with wildlife and help preserve the delicate balance of our planet’s ecosystems.”

In July, the elephant family arrived in Newport, R.I., after a pretty extensive journey from India to London, where they were greeted by Chiu. Currently referred to as beloved “wash-ashores,” the sculptures represent the crucial and ongoing interconnectedness between humans and wildlife.

The event started inside, with delicious appetizers (and sweetly decorated elephant cookies) and drinks. “When in Rome,” the saying goes, so I decided to have a Pink Elephant cocktail to celebrate the occasion. It was sweet, strong, and delicious, and as I sat on the back porch gushing over the elephants, I raised my glass to toast them.

There was a film running throughout the evening, explaining the initiative, showing the artists creating the elephants, as well as the sculptures’ journey to the Vineyard. According to the film, there are 450 people per square kilometer sharing space with the largest known land animal. To provide a little perspective: In the U.S., there are 34 people per square kilometer. The indigenous people living in close proximity to the elephants know them by name and personality. Over the past five years, they have made sculptures of each herd member.

At the event, people mingled throughout the evening, chatted, and ate until it was time to go outside for the blessing. On a side table, there were small containers filled with rose petals, and people were asked to take one as they made their way outside. Hindu priest Somantha Shastry provided a blessing, and then invited the participants to gently toss rose petals on and around the elephants.

It was quite moving. People were engaged, respectful, and joyful. The ground around the elephants was covered in petals, and perhaps simply due to the height of both Mom and Dad, Jothi the calf received the most petals. And I have to say, he looked rather proud of himself.

Rajesh, Chitra, and Jothi will remain on display on the Harbor View Hotel’s front lawn. They are visible to the public from North Water Street, and to Harbor View Hotel and Bettini Restaurant guests.

For more information about the exhibit or to learn more about the Great Elephant Migration, please visit thegreatelephantmigration.org. The elephants are available to purchase, and come in four sizes.